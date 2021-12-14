Sports

very hard confrontation with Sarri, Immobile and Acerbi respond

The latest news at Lazio with the tough confrontation between Sarri and Lazio, the players are attackers and the gesture arrives. Immobile and Acerbi respond to the coach

The latest news at Lazio with the tough confrontation between Sarri and the players, the defeat against Sassuolo was decisive and led to some heated dialogues. Immobile and Acerbi respond to the coach Sarri.

Lazio: very tough confrontation between Sarri and the players

Yet another knockout of the season was decisive to bring the Lazio di Sarri to a tough confrontation with the players. Because the coach raised the tone with his players after the disappointment of the lost game for the Italian Serie A championship. The expectations were different and the edition of the Corriere della Sera, reveals the very tough confrontation between the coach Sarri and the Lazio players. Now there are also details about what has happened in the last few hours.

Lazio: Immobile and Acerbi respond to Sarri

Strong words and tones too, but everything agreed with Lotito who was absent. Sarri tried to have a reaction from Lazio. The team’s inability to put into practice what they tried in training was targeted. At Sarri’s criticism would be followed by a response from the senators, on all Acerbi and Immobile, the two tried with an attempt to arrive at a debate on how to get the team out of this complicated moment.

