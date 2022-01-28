very harsh judgment of UEFA on Barella

A blow came up Nicolò Barella and on Inter as regards the Champions League. The Nerazzurri midfielder and the European champion national team, sent off during the last match of the group stage against real Madrid last December 7, he was disqualified not for one, as regularly happens in the case of a red card, but for two days and will therefore have to miss both matches of the round of 16 against the Liverpool.

The reason for the two rounds in Barella, Inter will not appeal

The Ethics and Disciplinary Committee ofUEFA met on Tuesday to assess the behavior of the Nerazzurri midfielder, kicked out for a reaction foul on Eder Militao by the German referee Felix Brych, whose report was decisive for the stoppage of two games. However, the communication to the Nerazzurri club only arrived today. L’Inter, who had already fined Barella for the gesture, does not intend to appeal.

Champions League, Inter: no Liverpool for Barella

The two matches of the Champions League round of 16 against the Reds are scheduled for Wednesday 16 February at Meazza and Tuesday 8 March to Anfield. Already the double challenge against the team of Jurgen Klopp it would have been very difficult for the Italian champions trained by Simone Inzaghi, even more so without Barella, who as a competitive spirit is considered the most “English” of Inter fans.

Inter: Barella’s balance of the season in the Champions League

Barella had played all six the matches of the group stage Champions League never score and this budget would become definitive in the event of elimination with Liverpool. In his career, the Nerazzurri midfielder has a total of 16 appearances and 1 goal in the last three editions of the most important European club football competition.

OMNISPORT