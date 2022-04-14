Very hot winter recruits!

The attacking recruits from the winter transfer window and the two players who have arrived since FIFA introduced the exceptional registration period until April 7 have quickly made their mark in Ligue 1 Uber Eats. Players present in number among the first places in the ranking of scorers in playing time on the return phase. Proof of their immediate effectiveness, like a Tetê with Olympique Lyonnais, victorious scorer (3-2 against Angers), two minutes after entering the game on his first and to date only shot attempted in Ligue 1 Uber Eats.

Ranking of the most effective scorers in the second leg (ratio of minutes played/goals):

1. Serhou Guirassy (SRFC): 1 goal every 41 minutes

2. Edon Zhegrova (LOSC) : 1 goal every 51 min

3. Majeed Waris (RCSA): 1 goal every 62 minutes

4. Head (OL) : 1 goal every 74 min

5. Ibrahima Koné (FCL) : 1 goal every 75 min

6. Neymar Jr (PSG): 1 goal every 85 minutes

7. Cedric Bakambu (OM) : 1 goal every 87 min

8. Kylian Mbappé (PSG): 1 goal every 88 minutes

9. Arkadiusz Milik (OM): 1 goal every 89 minutes

10. Willem Geubbels (FCN): 1 goal every 93 minutes

11. Jens Cadresse (SdR) : 1 goal every 100 min

…16. Didier Lamkel Ze (FCM) : 1 goal every 116 min

…22. Martin Satriano (SB): 1 goal every 150 min

…26. Ike Ugbo (ESTAC) : 1 goal every 164 min

(in bold, players who arrived since January 2022)

Zhegrova, the firecracker left!



Edon Zhegrova (LOSC, 23, Kosovar)

2 goals, 7 shots including 6 on target

His jewel against SCO allowed him to bring his first point to LOSC (1-1). Author of six entries during the game on the return phase (102 minutes), the left-hander had nevertheless missed his debut by being excluded for two yellows in seven minutes on his first two faults in Ligue 1 Uber Eats, against Metz (0- 0, J25). On his return, Zhegrova participated nicely in the victory against Clermont by improving his 7 minutes of play with a 1er goal in the championship. Three entries later, the international once again admired the beauty of his left leg against Angers SCO last Sunday (1-1). Again scoring from outside the area. ” To him of his proofs in a Ligue 1 that he discovers “, said of him Jocelyn Gourvennec in January.

Ibrahima Koné (FC Lorient, 22, Malian)

5 goals, 9 shots including 7 on target

In the history of the club in Ligue 1 Uber Eats, only Patrice Loko had as many goals as him after his first 9 games. Pointing in 6and position in the scorers’ rankings since his arrival, the “Malian Lukaku” only needed 378 minutes to become the 2and top scorer this season for FC Lorient, 7and best attack on the return phase (16 goals). Decisive from his first appearance by finding the fault 39 seconds after coming into play against Lens at the beginning of February, the Lorient striker scored a first double during the clear success obtained against the Greens last Friday (6-2), discovering in passing the joys of scoring as a starter.

Martin Satriano (Stade Brestois 29, 21, Uruguayan)

4 goals, 20 shots including 8 on target

” It’s a good surprise “, noted his coach Michel Der Zakarian, at the end of February. On loan from Inter Milan (4 appearances in Serie A), the young South American quickly made his efficiency known once he landed in Finistère. ” It’s good to have a reactive player, who assimilates quickly “, completed the tactician of the Bretons. Satriano thus found the fault on each of his first 3 shots on target in Ligue 1 Uber Eats. A formidable achievement that continued, seeing him achieve 4 goals in 6 shots on target. Since his debut in France (J22), he has converted half of his shots on target into goals, like Martin Terrier (SRFC, 8 goals), Terem Moffi (FCL, 4) or Cédric Bakuambu (OM, 3), another winter recruit.

Cédric Bakambu (Olympique de Marseille, 31 years old, Congolese)

3 goals, 13 shots including 6 on target

Back in Ligue 1 Uber Eats more than seven years after leaving Sochaux in 2014, the Marseille striker has not started for four days (3 starts in 7 games), but he still managed to improve his last appearance at the Orange Vélodrome by scoring the decisive goal against OGC Nice (2-1, D29), 1 minute and 50 seconds after entering. And this, on the occasion of its 100and meeting in the French championship, 11 years and 225 days after its first Sochaux. Already for his 1time Olympian, Bakambu was quick to make the difference in a Supersub role (0-2), by shaking the net for Bollaert only 2 minutes and 38 seconds after coming into play… His trademark with OM in 2022.