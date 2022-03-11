Very hurt, Tini Stoessel spoke of her father’s hospitalization: “He is fighting a lot”

Tini Stoessel and her dad Alejandro

Alexander Stoessel, the dad of Tiny, He is hospitalized in the Trinidad Palermo Sanatorium, as reported by teleshow last March 4. The singer and actress broke the silence and spoke about the producer’s health through her official Instagram account, which is followed by 17.3 million people.

“I have to inform you with great pain that my father has been hospitalized for 8 days in intensive care, struggling to get ahead and needs the family more than ever close to him”expressed the popular artist in the social network.

With total sincerity, the former protagonist of Violetta He expressed his great concern and anguish for his father’s recovery and made a drastic decision regarding the shows he was going to perform at the Hippodrome of Palermo, on March 21, 24, 25, 26 and 27. It should be noted that there was a huge expectation from his followers for his return to the stage in Buenos Aires.

“My head, body and heart can’t focus on anything other than being here for him. We had been dreaming and preparing the Hippodrome shows together for a long time. More than anyone wants him to do them, that’s why we made the decision to postpone them until the end of May, from May 20 to 28, with the faith that he will recover and be in the front row again as always, “the young woman announced.

Finally, the singer took the opportunity to thank and was positive about Alejandro’s health: “I have no words or strength to continue writing, but first I want to thank you for the love and support for dad. We have faith and hope that he is going to get ahead because he is fighting a lot.”

Tini Stoessel’s message

Last week the news of the hospitalization spread in the media. The journalist Pilar Smith had said that the state of the television producer and director was “delicate but stable”. “A lot of strength for the Stoessel family. Alexander is hospitalized. His condition is delicate but stable. The family asks for respect and privacy at this difficult time.” The Telefe Noticias journalist wrote on her Twitter account.

What’s more, Angel of Brito He added the information that the 64-year-old producer began with discomfort two days ago, after returning from Bolivia, where he had traveled with Tini on his tour. “Alejandro, Tini’s father was urgently admitted to La Trinidad. After accompanying his daughter in Bolivia, this Wednesday he felt severe stomach pains and went to the sanatorium, ”reported the driver of LAM (America).

It should be remembered that Alejandro Stoessel has an extensive career in the media and was the driving force behind his daughter’s successful artistic career, who began with Violetta, a telenovela he produced for Disney that was a worldwide success. In addition, the businessman served as director of cameras at Telefe and was from the beginning working side by side with Marcelo Tinelli. He was part of projects like Ugly Ducklingthe children’s strip starring Griselda Siciliani, Juan Darthés, Brenda Asnicar, Laura Esquivel and Gastón Soffritti, which aired in 2007 and 2008 on El Trece.

