very ill, he cancels his entire tour

Justin Bieber credit:Bang Showbiz

After announcing that he had Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, Justin Bieber had to cancel the rest of his US tour due to his illness. The 28-year-old singer recently admitted he has been suffering from facial paralysis and hearing problems due to the neurological condition, and the symptoms don’t seem to have subsided enough for him to return to the stage. His wife Hailey said he was recovering day by day but the artist had to cancel all the American concerts of his tour, the “Justice World Tour” to rest. All dates in July have been canceled, including a performance at SummerFest in Milwaukee on June 24.

A few days ago, Justin explained that his faith helped him overcome this ordeal. In a video posted on Instagram, the singer insisted that he finds comfort in God, explaining that God knows his darker sides and opens his arms to him regardless. Last week, Justin showed off his symptoms in a video that surprised his fans. “This eye doesn’t blink, I can’t smile on this side of my face, this nostril doesn’t move,” he said. “So I have total paralysis on that side. (…) It’s quite serious as you can see. I wish it weren’t the case but it’s my body telling me to calm down. For those who are frustrated with the cancellations of my concerts, I am not physically able to do them.”