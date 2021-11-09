‘Very important value chains, working together with government’

“Value chains are very important and help protect an economy from the impact of geo-economic turmoil, working together with business and government is fundamental at this time and we have realized this”. This was underlined by Barbara Beltrame Giacomello, Chair of the Task Force Trade & Investment for the B20, speaking at the event ‘Future forward: Italy and the future of trade’, organized by Economist with the support of Philip Morris International.

“We know that most international trade and investment takes place within global value chains” and “the Italian system is based on transformation,” Beltrame noted. “We told the G20 when we left our paper: we want to improve global value chains, access and increase and have more opportunities that go beyond national borders,” said the Chair of the Trade & Investment Task Force in her speech. B20.

“Thanks to the global value chains during the pandemic, the production and trade of personal protective equipment was able to increase tenfold, despite the immense regulatory difficulties and the shortage of machinery and distribution”.

“Italy is an economic model based on exports and it is also natural that our entrepreneurs look at international markets very carefully. We are aware that trade and investments are the main drivers of sustainable development, therefore they are not the problem but an integral part of the recovery that must necessarily be based on the revival of global trade and investment “. It is the picture outlined by Barbara Beltrame Giacomello. But these processes, he noted, “must be governed by clear rules and above all respected by all” and “there are measures to be taken such as” increasing funds and simplifying commercial finance “.