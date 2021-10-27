Very light column: Free Guy – action, irony and some interesting surprises

Shawn Levy, Canadian director, actor and film producer, of which you will have seen at least one of the three “A night at the museum” with Ben Stiller, is also the director and producer of Free Guy (in Italian Free Guy – Hero for fun), a film funny and “alluring” that offers a third way after “The Truman Show” of 1998 directed by Peter Weir, based on a story by Andrew Niccol, and played by Jim Carrey; and “Ready Player,” a film adaptation of the 2010 novel “Player One” written by Ernest Cline, also co-writer of the dystopian sci-fi film directed by Steven Spielberg in 2018.

Levy’s new film, a real joy for fans of the genre, especially for the continuous citations from nerd culture, exploits the “reality” of videogames to emphasize, on the contrary, how important normality and simple self-expression are in order not to come engulfed by the inexorable egocentrism of today’s world, virtual and otherwise.

Life is extraordinary regardless, you do what you want with it because your own, and that’s what Guy, the protagonist played by Ryan Reynolds (“Deadpool”), gradually becomes aware: uniqueness is the most important part of every individual even if not … “you are true”!

Guy is a peaceful “person” who every day does and always says the same things immersed in a violent reality where others run like crazy, shoot, kill each other, while he suffers his world as a good “passive” character of Free City. His life, in fact, is part of an open world video game in which players have full freedom of action and destroy and kill whatever they want, while he and the other digital NPC characters (non-playable characters) are forced to move inside a eternal loop.

Can a video game character become aware of himself and wish his reality to be different? Can you be surprised, curious, fall in love? The answers had already been thought and realized by the two passionate programmers of Free City: Milly (Jodie Comer; if you don’t know her, go and admire her skill in “Killing Eve”) and Keys (Joe Keery, protagonist of another cult series by Netflix: “Stranger Things”). Their initial idea, completely distorted and transformed by the greedy person on duty, is at the center of the director’s mission, it acts as a common thread: directing us towards a path of digital salvation, without violence, made up of normal things, perhaps even a little. trivial, but for which it is worth getting excited.

Some curiosities about Free Guy

Lead actor Ryan Reynolds is also one of the producers.

In one scene of the film, there is a Marvel superhero, a short cameo of which, however, I will not tell you more.

The film was supposed to be released in July 2020, but due to the pandemic it has been postponed twice.

“Fantasy” by Mariah Carey, a song at the center of the film’s fundamental and also very funny dynamics, got the go-ahead directly from the singer to Ryan Reynolds.

Finally Reynolds and Taika Waititi, Guy and Antwan in Free Guy, made a reaction video of the movie trailer, playing the role of Deadpool and Korg.

