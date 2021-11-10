Very light column: The legacy left by the Penny Dreadfuls

Have you ever heard of “Penny dreadful”? Macabre and grotesque narratives in installments at the cost of a penny (precisely) at the center of the readings of the English proletariat of the 1800s (in America they were the dime novels). They told of violent and bloody murders and, although it was a rather limited literary phenomenon, it greatly influenced the “later” horror literature, helping the gothic novel to become very popular.

In the London of the Victorian era, for the nobility and the rich bourgeois, on the other hand, penny dreadfuls were only “obscene” tales written in search of sensationality, coarse in both tones and illustrations. However, many stories have been made – “Varney the Vampire”, “The Mysteries of Midnight”, “The Knight of the Road”, “The Calendar of Horrors”, “The Maniac Father”, “Spring-heeled Jack” and “The Victim of Seduction”- and many successful authors like JM Barrie and Robert Louis Stevenson who found inspiration in them and never denied the influence that “genre” had on their works.

Why remember dreadful pennies? Because between 2014 and 2016, John Logan created an Anglo-American horror television series for Showtime and Sky Atlantic called Penny Dreadful (a real tribute to the origins). Twenty-seven episodes for three seasons in which the stories of the “classic” characters of the genre intertwine: Victor Frankenstein, Dorian Gray, Dr. Jekyll, Count Dracula, and more werewolves and witches. The city that “moves” in the background with a life of its own to underline the thrilling atmosphere that the show manages to make us imagine and breathe is obviously London at the end of the nineteenth century.

The plot is engaging with continuous twists; in episodes the impossible joins the supernatural and glues you to the screen. In the cast Reeve Carney is Dorian Gray; Timothy Dalton, Sir Malcolm Murray; the gorgeous Eva Green is the main protagonist of the Vanessa Ives series. And again Rory Kinnear plays the role of “The Creature-Caliban-John Clare”; Billie Piper is Brona Croft-Lily Frankenstein; Danny Sapani, Sembene; Harry Treadaway as Victor Frankenstein; Josh Hartnett, Ethan Chandler; Helen McCrory as Evelyn Poole-Madame Kali; Simon Russell Beale, Ferdinand Lyle; Finally, Patti LuPone, Florence Seward and Wes Studi is Kaetenay.

The unique and at times distressing soundtrack was composed by the Polish musician Abel Korzeniowski.

Also when the third season debuted in 2016, the Titan Comics publishing house decided to publish “Penny Dreadful”, a comic book “prequel” loosely based on the TV series written by Krysty Wilson-Cairns, Andrew Hinderaker, Chris King, and drawn by Louie De Martinis.

Five issues in which it is told how and why Vanessa Ives decided to look for her childhood friend Mina, also revealing the true nature of the vampires who haunt her Victorian London.

Whether you love the gothic genre or not, the Penny Dreadful television series is inspiring in more ways than one. For example, although it draws inspiration from well-known characters, it challenges you to find the differences between originals and “copies” assuming you really know Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein or Bram Stoker’s Dracula or even Robert Louis Stevenson’s Mr. Hyde.

