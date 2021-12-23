Very light column: What is your Christmas movie?

Yesterday afternoon I was thinking about Christmas movies. Trapped by the armrests of the armchair, in total television idleness, while I was jumping from one channel to another, I asked myself: how many films have they dedicated to Christmas? Impossible to list them all, so it occurred to me to ask my friends which films they love to (re) see during the Christmas break. To my great surprise, apart from a couple of Christmas classics across different tastes and ages that they believe are being sent to at least half the world at the same time (see An armchair for two), the answers were really different.

The place of honor in this improvised ranking without restrictive categories goes to my cousin and yours Little Lord, in English Little Lord Fauntleroy: since I can remember ̶ and of course since the film was released in 1980 ̶ if I have one certainty in life it is that he, my cousin, 7 years older than me, every Christmas savors those words and those scenes as if he saw them for the first time. Fantastic!

From the first phone call, the list that came out touched: ET The Extra-Terrestrial, Miracle on 34th Street, The Grinch, Deck the Halls, original title Deck the Halls and Mum I Missed the Plane (1) and Mum, I flew back: I got lost in New York (2). To the question: why did you think about these? The answer, although simple, is the mirror of what remains inside us ̶ of us ̶ despite the passage of time: as a child I always saw them during the Christmas holidays. Memories that resurface with every line learned by heart, every comic gag for which you laugh in advance; memories that we jealously guard because against the years that fly away they are really the only weapon.

Then we move on to atypical films in which the sentimentality made of kisses under the mistletoe and very predictable happy endings give way to very different stories in terms of tones and representations. For instance Krampus – Christmas is not always Christmas, a 2015 horror-comedy directed by Michael Dougherty, based on the figure of the demon Krampus who, according to legend, accompanies the arrival of Santa Claus. It’s still Christmas gift by Pupi Avati, Bastard Santa 1 and 2, in English Bad Santa, an irreverent and foul-mouthed comedy, starring Billy Bob Thornton (ex-husband of Angelina Jolie). Not to mention Fatman, a 2020 film written and directed by Ian Nelms and Eshom Nelms starring Mel Gibson as Chris Cringle, an over-the-top Santa Claus who lives with his wife Ruth and runs his gift factory on an Alaskan farm, whose income is declining due to the ever increasing number of bad children. Among serial killers, military, beating of minds, violent language, destroyed toys Fatman offers a rather alternative vision of the usual good-natured character, dressed in red, with a long white beard who receives loving letters from children all over the world …

But Christmas is above all made up of sugary, high-calorie foods and love comedies that when they are done well leave you with the desire to stay on a diet until after the Befana you are so “full” of endorphins and in a good mood. Who has not seen Love Actually – Love really, 2003 film, (starring Hugh Grant in the role of an unlikely Prime Minister) and didn’t he “redo” the scene of the declaration of love through billboards? It’s still Love does not go on vacation – The Holiday that is worth watching only for the cast: Cameron Diaz, Kate Winslet, Jude Law, Jack Black, Edward Burns, Rufus Sewell… or for the cameos. I quote from Wikipedia: “Lindsay Lohan and James Franco appear, although not appearing in the credits, in the trailer of the film that the character of Cameron Diaz is working on. Actor Dustin Hoffman appears in the scene shot in the video rental, when Miles talks about Mike Nichols’ 1967 film The Graduate ”.

Then there are those cult films that you have to watch at least once in your life, and you have to do it just like at Christmas It’s a Wonderful Life – It’s a Wonderful Life directed in 1946 by naturalized American Sicilian director, screenwriter and film producer Frank Capra, starring James Stewart and Donna Reed. The film, based on the short story The Greatest Gift by Philip Van Doren Stern (1939), was even listed in 1998 by the American Film Institute in 11th place on the list of the best 100 US films of all time.

Finally, there are the stories that show you what “it would have been if” … If the protagonist hadn’t chosen a career, if the strength of the couple had triumphed, if the importance of small things had been immediately clear. And in The Family Man (2000, directed by Brett Ratner with Nicolas Cage and Téa Leoni) the “ifs” make history and while not a remake of “It’s a Wonderful Life”, Capra’s influence is strong, especially when real life becomes a other, the one in which all the “ifs” become certainties.

