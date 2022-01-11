Very Mobile: 220 Giga, unlimited minutes and text messages for 9.99 euros per month changes name and continues – MondoMobileWeb.it | Telephony | Offers

From 11 January to 7 February 2022, subject to any changes, new customers Very Mobile that come from some operators will be able to continue to activate the rechargeable mobile offer with minutes, sms and 220 Giga a 9.99 euros per month.

The Very Xmas offer changes its name to Very 9.99 at 9.99 euros per month and will be available on the market until February 7, 2022, subject to any changes. Previously the offer was to be available until today January 10, 2022.

Very 9.99 (formerly named Very Xmas) always provides unlimited minutes every month to all national numbers, unlimited text messages to all national numbers and 220 Giga of mobile internet traffic on the 4G network up to 30 Mbps in download and up to 30 Mbps in upload a 9.99 euros per month with debit on residual credit.

Please note that this offer can be activated (here is the direct link) for new Very Mobile customers who activate a new rechargeable sim with a simultaneous request for portability from Iliad, FastWeb, CoopVoce, PosteMobile and some virtual operators (excluding Kena Mobile, ho. Mobile and Spusu).

The activation fee is free. In the shops the cost of the new rechargeable sim is 5 euros, except for any local promotions that will allow you to reset this cost as well. It is possible to activate and deactivate the Automatic Top-up service at any time.

For the already customers of the operator, switching to this offer is available directly from the app via the feature “Offer change”, but only for those who had activated previous offers with less Giga, bringing their number from the same target of operators.

Very Mobile offers can also be used in roaming in the European Union at no additional cost up to a maximum of monthly data traffic as required by the Roaming Like at Home Regulation, while minutes and SMS can be used entirely to all European Union countries.

Here are the Giga available in EU Roaming until 30 June 2022: 6.6 Giga per month for the Very Mobile offer at 9.99 euros per month.

For the United Kingdom, at the moment and until otherwise expressly indicated, Very Mobile applies the same rate valid for the countries included in the European Union.

Exceeded the Giga included in the Very offers, navigation is blocked until the next renewal, unless you decide to renew the offer in advance at its monthly cost, in order to have the entire bundle provided by the active offer available again.

The minutes and SMS in Italy are valid for all national mobile and fixed network numbers. Navigation is up to 4G on the WindTre network with speeds of up to 30 Mbps in download and upload.

The VoLTE service is active free of charge for all Very Mobile customers equipped with terminals capable of supporting this technology and which are certified by the same mobile telephone operator.

The offers of the virtual operator provide for the charge of the costs of the offers on the residual credit, with the possibility of activating the Automatic Top-up service at any time.

In case of insufficient credit for renewal, the offer will be suspended until a sufficient recharge is made to cover the cost.

On-call services are included at no additional cost I’ve looked for you And RingMe, while it appears the activation of paid services is blocked by default, which can later be unlocked via the official app. In addition, the VoLTE service (on compatible devices).

Very Mobile is a prepaid rechargeable mobile phone service from the telephone operator Wind Tre SpA (CK Hutchison group), and is therefore the second consumer brand of WINDTRE, of which he exploits his its network in 4G as far as 30 Mbps both in download and upload. The company prefers to promote Very Mobile as semi-virtual directly from the CK Hutchison group.

Remains until February 7, 2022, subject to changes, the promo linked to the 5 euro discount on the activation cost for new customers in portability, which actually involves the cancellation.

For the internal migration from WindTre to Very Mobile, the cost to be incurred remains at 20 euros instead of the previous 25 euros (via the 5 euros discount on activation).

Until February 7, 2022, subject to changes, also the promo of the activation cost of € 1.99 dedicated to those who activate a new Very Mobile number without a simultaneous request for portability.



Preview update. Thanks to S. for the report. Without formalization by the operator, the news is to be considered exclusively an indiscretion without any informative and commercial value.



