Very Mobile Black Friday Giga X2 preview: up to 260 Giga with unlimited minutes and SMS – MondoMobileWeb.it | Telephony | Offers

Very Mobile, second consumer brand of WINDTRE, on the occasion of the period of Black Friday will return to offer to leave starting tomorrow, November 17, 2021, the promo Giga X2, which will allow all new and existing customers to get the doubling of the monthly data traffic for 2 months.

It will therefore be the same promotion proposed during the summer period, precisely from 2 July to 31 August 2021, which in this case will instead be dedicated to Black Friday 2021.

There Black Friday promo Giga X2 will be activated in stores and online, from both new and existing Very customers, until November 30, 2021, subject to any changes.

How Black Friday Giga X2 will work

As for the Very Mobile new customers, the Black Friday Giga X2 promo will be applied automatically to all Very Mobile offers activated by 30 November 2021.

This way, all new customers will have automatically double the Giga for the first 2 months from activation. From the third month onwards, the tariff option chosen will automatically return to offering the standard data traffic included.

The Black Friday Giga X2 promo, similar to the summer one, will be valid also for existing Very Mobile customers, which starting from tomorrow and until November 30, 2021 will be able to activate for free the doubling of the Giga of your offer for 2 months directly from the Very app, in the section “Offering” and then on “Manage offer”.

Whereas every Very Mobile customer can currently have 30 Giga, 50 Giga, 100 Giga, 130 Giga or 200 Giga, through the new promotion for Black Friday, data traffic will double respectively in 60 Giga, 100 Giga, 200 Giga, 260 Giga or 400 Giga.

Again, the Giga X2 promotion did will deactivate automatically at the end of the 2 months. By doing so, the tariff option will return to offering its standard data traffic.

Very Special 7.99 and promo on the activation fee will continue

It should also be noted that they will be simultaneously extended until November 30, 2021 (while at the moment they would expire on November 22, 2021) also the current ones promotions on the activation cost, free in case of number portability and 4 euros for new numbers, and the possibility of subscribing to the offer Very Special 7.99 with 130 Giga, which thanks to the return of the promo Giga X2 will have 260 Giga per month for the first 2 months for those who subscribe during the Black Friday period.

The offers for new customers who will have the doubling of the Giga

As for new customers, it will remain unchanged the current portfolio of Very Mobile tariff offers, with which you can then take advantage of 100 Giga, 200 Giga or 260 Giga per month for the first 2 months.

In detail, for those who request the portability of the number from Iliad, PosteMobile and other virtual operators (Kena Mobile, ho. Mobile and Spusu are excluded) you can activate the following offers:

Very 5.99 (here is the direct link) with unlimited minutes to all national landline and mobile numbers, Unlimited SMS to all national numbers e 50 Giga of data traffic in 4G ( 100 Giga per month for 2 months thanks to Giga X2) at the cost of € 5.99 per month ;

with to all national landline and mobile numbers, to all national numbers e of data traffic in 4G ( thanks to Giga X2) at the cost of ; Very 6.99 (here is the direct link) with unlimited minutes to all national fixed and mobile numbers, Unlimited SMS to all national numbers e 100 Giga of data traffic in 4G ( 200 Giga per month for 2 months thanks to Giga X2) at the cost of 6.99 euros per month ;

with to all national fixed and mobile numbers, to all national numbers e of data traffic in 4G ( thanks to Giga X2) at the cost of ; Very Special 7.99 (here is the direct link) with unlimited minutes to all national fixed and mobile numbers, Unlimited SMS to all national numbers e 130 Giga of data traffic in 4G (260 Giga per month for 2 months thanks to Giga X2) at the cost of 7.99 euros per month.

Instead, for new customers who want to activate a new number, Very Mobile will continue to offer the following tariff offers:

Very 5.99 (here is the direct link) with unlimited minutes to all national landline and mobile numbers, Unlimited SMS to all national numbers e 50 Giga of data traffic in 4G ( 100 Giga per month for 2 months thanks to Giga X2) at the cost of € 5.99 per month ;

with to all national landline and mobile numbers, to all national numbers e of data traffic in 4G ( thanks to Giga X2) at the cost of ; Very 7.99 (here is the direct link) with unlimited minutes to all national landline and mobile numbers, Unlimited SMS to all national numbers e 100 Giga of mobile internet traffic in 4G (200 Giga per month for 2 months thanks to Giga X2) a 7.99 euros per month.

Finally, for new customers who come from TIM, Vodafone, WINDTRE, ho. Mobile, Kena Mobile and Spusu, it will be possible to subscribe to the following offers:

Very 11.99 (here is the direct link) with unlimited minutes to all national landline and mobile network numbers, Unlimited SMS to all national numbers e 50 Giga of data traffic in 4G ( 100 Giga per month for 2 months thanks to Giga X2) for the price of 11.99 euros per month ;

with to all national landline and mobile network numbers, to all national numbers e of data traffic in 4G ( thanks to Giga X2) for the price of ; Very 13.99 (here is the direct link) with unlimited minutes to all national fixed and mobile numbers, Unlimited SMS to all national numbers e 100 Giga of data traffic on 4G network (200 Giga per month for 2 months thanks to Giga X2) at the cost of 13.99 euros per month.

Activation and SIM costs

As already mentioned, the activation fee will continue to be free for all new customers who request the portability until November 30, 2021, subject to changes. Those who join this promo, valid both in stores and online, they get in the detail one discount of 5 euros on the activation fee, which therefore comes cleared.

For the internal migration from WINDTRE at Very Mobile, the promotional discount is applied anyway, but in this case the activation cost becomes 20 euros instead of 25 euros.

For the new numbers an activation fee is instead foreseen equal to 4 euros (instead of 5 euros), therefore with one 1 euro discount on the standard price.

With all Very Mobile offers, online on the operator’s official website there is no cost for the purchase of the SIM, while at authorized dealers you have to pay a price of 5 euros, except for any local promotions.

More details on Very Mobile

Very Mobile is a prepaid rechargeable mobile phone service from the telephone operator Wind Tre SpA (CK Hutchison group), and is therefore the second consumer brand of WINDTRE, of which he exploits his its network in 4G as far as 30 Mbps both in download and upload. The company prefers to promote Very Mobile like semi-virtual directly from the CK Hutchison group.

With Very’s offers, on-call services are included at no additional cost I’ve looked for you And RingMe, while it appears the activation of paid services is blocked by default, which can later be unlocked via the official app. In addition, the VoLTE service (on compatible devices).

Exceeded the Giga included in the offer, navigation is blocked until the next renewal, unless you decide to renew in advance the promo at its monthly cost, to have the entire bundle available again in the active offer.

In EU roaming (and for now also in the United Kingdom), minutes and SMS are valid at no additional cost, while for data traffic there is a monthly limit equal to 3.30 Giga with Very 5.99, 3.90 Giga with Very 6.99, 4.40 Giga with Very 7.99, 6.60 Giga with Very 11.99 e 7.70 Giga with Very 13.99.

In case of insufficient credit for renewal, the offer will be suspended until a sufficient recharge is made to cover the cost.

Very Mobile offers provide the charge of the costs of the offers on the residual credit, with the possibility of activating the Automatic Top-up service at any time.

