Very Mobile preview: how the activation costs will change from 9 November 2021 – MondoMobileWeb.it | Telephony | Offers

Starting tomorrow 9 November 2021, the virtual operator Very Mobile will keep the free activation fee only with offers in portability. For the activation of a new number, a contribution must be made again, but this time with a small discount.

Currently and until today 8 November 2021, one is still available for all Very Mobile offers discount of 5 euros which clears the activation cost.

Unless further changes, the promo in question will continue to be valid with expiration to November 22, 2021, but as already mentioned exclusively for portability offers, namely Very 5.99, Very 6.99, Very 11.99 and Very 13.99.

At the same time, an activation fee will be charged for the new numbers equal to 4 euros, therefore with one 1 euro discount compared to the standard price.

No changes instead for Very Special 7.99, which will continue with free activation fee as it happens even now.

The Very Mobile offers portfolio

Despite these innovations, the operator’s offer portfolio will remain the same, with prices from 5.99 euros per month and charge for renewals on residual credit, with the possibility of activating the Automatic Top-up service at any time.

Starting with the portability offers, for those who come from Iliad, PosteMobile and other virtual operators (Kena Mobile, ho. Mobile and Spusu are excluded) the following offers are available:

Very 5.99 (here is the direct link) with unlimited minutes to all national landline and mobile numbers, Unlimited SMS to all national numbers e 50 Giga per month of 4G data traffic at the cost of € 5.99 per month ;

with to all national landline and mobile numbers, to all national numbers e per month of 4G data traffic at the cost of ; Very 6.99 (here is the direct link) with unlimited minutes to all national fixed and mobile numbers, Unlimited SMS to all national numbers e 100 Giga per month of 4G data traffic at the cost of 6.99 euros per month ;

with to all national fixed and mobile numbers, to all national numbers e per month of 4G data traffic at the cost of ; Very Special 7.99 (here is the direct link) with unlimited minutes to all national fixed and mobile numbers, Unlimited SMS to all national numbers e 130 Giga per month of 4G data traffic at the cost of 7.99 euros per month.

For new customers who come from TIM, Vodafone, WindTre, ho. Mobile, Kena Mobile and Spusu, the available bundles are the following:

Very 11.99 (here is the direct link) with unlimited minutes to all national landline and mobile network numbers, Unlimited SMS to all national numbers e 50 Giga per month of 4G data traffic at the price of 11.99 euros per month ;

with to all national landline and mobile network numbers, to all national numbers e per month of 4G data traffic at the price of ; Very 13.99 (here is the direct link) with unlimited minutes to all national fixed and mobile numbers, Unlimited SMS to all national numbers e 100 Giga per month of data traffic on 4G network at the cost of 13.99 euros per month.

Basically, for the internal migration from WindTre to Very Mobile there is an activation cost of 25 euros, but as happens with the current promo the discount of 5 euros will be applied anyway. In this way, the activation cost becomes equal to 20 euros.

Turning to offers for new numbers, the operator makes the following bundles available:

Very 5.99 (here is the direct link) with unlimited minutes to all national landline and mobile numbers, Unlimited SMS to all national numbers e 50 Giga per month of 4G data traffic at the cost of € 5.99 per month ;

with to all national landline and mobile numbers, to all national numbers e per month of 4G data traffic at the cost of ; Very 7.99 (here is the direct link) with unlimited minutes to all national landline and mobile numbers, Unlimited SMS to all national numbers e 100 Giga per month of mobile internet traffic a 7.99 euros per month.

SIM cost, services included and other details

With Very Mobile offers, online on the operator’s official website there is no cost for the purchase of the SIM, while at authorized dealers you have to pay a price of 5 euros, except for any local promotions.

The on-call services I’ve looked for you And RingMe are included at no additional cost, while the activation of payment services it is locked by default, with the possibility of unlocking via the official app.

In case of insufficient credit for renewal, the offer is suspended until a sufficient recharge is made to cover the monthly cost. If, on the other hand, the customer consumes all the Giga included, it is expected the navigation block, unless you decide to renew the offer in advance at its monthly cost.

Regarding the Roaming in the countries of the European Union (and for now also in the UK), unlimited minutes and SMS are valid at no additional cost.

On the other hand, a maximum limit of 3.30 Giga with Very 5.99, 3.90 Giga with Very 6.99, 4.40 Giga with Very 7.99, 6.60 Giga with Very 11.99 and 7.70 Giga with Very 13.99.

Very Mobile is a prepaid rechargeable mobile phone service from the telephone operator Wind Tre SpA (CK Hutchison group), and is therefore the WindTre’s second consumer brand of which it exploits the its network in 4G as far as 30 Mbps both in download and upload.

With Very Mobile the VoLTE service, which can be used on all compatible and certified terminals by the same operator.

MondoMobileWeb preview. Thanks to S. for the report. Without formalization by the operator, the news is to be considered exclusively an indiscretion without any informative and commercial value

