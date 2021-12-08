Very negative Euro NCAP tests for Zoe and Spring

25 YEARS OF SAFETY – Is called Euro NCAP the independent European body that for almost 25 years check security of new cars providing assessments in four specific areas: protection of adults and children inside the passenger compartment in the event of a simulated accident (front, side and against a pole), ability of the car to mitigate the consequences on pedestrians and cyclists in the event of investment, and the effectiveness of driving aids to prevent accidents. In recent months, the driving aids, become determined to get a high score.

THE MODELS – In the last session, the sixth, they were tested eleven new models. The BMW iX, Genesis G70 and GV70, Mercedes EQ EQS, Nissan Qashqai, Skoda Fabia and Volkswagen Caddy all received five stars. The electric Fiat Nuova 500 and MG Marvel R stopped at four stars. Only one star for the Dacia Spring and even zero stars for the Renault Zoe: a clear signal that the French group must review more than one element of its two electric cars.

FIVE STARS – The electric SUV BMW iX, which obtained 5 stars, achieved top marks in the side impact tests. The maximum score was possible thanks to the provision of driver assistance systems, including monitoring of the driver’s attention.

MALISSIMO ZOE AND SPRING – The Dacia Spring, the first electric of the Romanian house built on the basis of the Renault Kwid, a model destined for the Chinese market, gets a star due to the poor protection of the chest, skull and neck and the difficulty in opening the doors after impact. Even the very limited provision of driver assistance systems heavily penalized the final evaluation. Zero stars, however, for the latest version of the electric Renault Zoe due to the low evaluation of occupant protection, due to the scarce availability of driver assistance systems, and to the criticalities deriving from the weak protection of the femur, thorax, neck and head of both occupants and children.

WELL THE FIAT 500 AND THE MG MARVEL – Good proof of the Fiat New 500 electric that gets 4 stars, not reaching the maximum score only for some criticalities recorded in the protection of pedestrians and cyclists and in active safety (both recorded 67%). Four stars also for the electric SUV MG Marvel R, with good results in all tests. Critical issues for the weak protection of the chest, pelvis and neck in some impacts and for the marginal operation of the automatic emergency braking system.

THE GENESIS – The new Genesis G70 And GV70 they obtain 5 stars, recording excellent scores in all tests, with excellence in the side impact tests and in the protection of children on board. Complete the ADAS equipment, including attention monitoring.

MERCEDES EQS – Five stars also for the luxurious sedan Mercedes EQ EQS, which records excellent performance in all tests, also thanks to the complete equipment of Adas.

NISSAN QASHQAI – The suv Nissan Qashqai is another “queen” of this round of tests, with five stars and excellent scores in all tests. Result obtained for the highest assessment of the ADAS (highest score for the lane keeping system).

SKODA FABIA – The new Skoda Fabia obtains 5 stars, being able to count on a valid and complete set of driver assistance systems, with the only critical issues deriving from the marginal evaluation of the protection of the head of children and the excursion of the passenger in the event of a side impact.

VOLKSWAGEN CADDY – Finally, maximum score also for the multispace Volkswagen Caddy, engineered on a platform that can count on the presence of various driver assistance systems. The only critical issues are due to the protection of the thorax and the femur in the event of a frontal impact.

THE RESULTS AT A GLANCE

Template Final evaluation Passive Safety (Adults) Passive Safety (Children) Pedestrian and Cyclist Protection Active Security BMW iX 5 stars 91% 87% 73% 81% Dacia Spring 1 star 49% 56% 39% 32% Fiat New 500 4 stars 76% 80% 67% 67% Genesis G70 5 stars 89% 87% 76% 88% Genesis GV70 5 stars 89% 87% 64% 87% Mercedes EQS 5 stars 96% 91% 76% 80% MG Marvel R 4 stars 80% 75% 55% 80% Nissan Qashqai 5 stars 91% 91% 70% 95% Renault Zoe 0 stars 43% 52% 41% 14% Skoda Fabia 5 stars 85% 81% 70% 71% Volkswagen Caddy 5 stars 84% 82% 69% 79%

