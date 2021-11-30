Very rich and bad, the third series of “Succession” arrives

Very rich and numerous families have always been recurring protagonists of television series, especially in soap operas and shows that resemble a soap opera: since the days of Dallas and Dynasty, the struggle for control of millionaire businesses or inheritances automatically guarantees a high dose of melodrama, a succession of betrayals, alliances and backstabbing, in short, ample narrative material. However, there is almost always also a double opposite pleasure, more or less hidden: for most of the spectators, it is also a question of spying on the grandeur of inaccessible lives, perhaps sighing with envy and then consoling themselves with the knowledge that, yes, “even the rich cry”. In recent years, however, some narratives have emerged which, while not giving up the aforementioned pleasure, try to take a more critical look with the rich in question, and consequently propose it to the public. Instead of admiring its privilege, an attempt is made to expose it, to identify it as a ruthless and unacceptable form of oppression: “You didn’t make the right choices, you had the right chances” explains Mia, black and poor, to the white and privileged Elena in the miniseries. by Prime Video “Little Fires Everywhere”. A few months ago, on the Infinity platform, “Schitt’s Creek”, a very successful comedy and winner of a record number of Emmys, which was still unpublished in Italy, despite six seasons: the story is that of a family of billionaires, stupid, mean and disconnected from reality, who loses everything, moves to a village in the middle of nowhere and learns, with great difficulty, a minimum of empathy. And last summer, also here in Italy on Sky, “The White Lotus” was broadcast, a dramedy set in a luxurious resort in Hawaii, capable of mercilessly highlighting the ignorance, selfishness and cruelty that a existence steeped in privilege produces towards the rest of the world – above all, in this case, towards the indigenous population who, occupying only service roles for wealthy white clients, are experiencing yet another form of colonization.

The series that most of all, however, carries on this discourse is “Succession”, of which the third, awaited season, after a one-year break due to COVID-19, is broadcast on Sky and Now on November 29. Created by an English pen, Jesse Alexander, and produced by the American Adam McKay – whose film “Don’t Look Up” with Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence and Meryl Streep is about to be released on Netflix -, “Succession” is the story of the Roy family, fictitious but modeled on great telecommunications dynasties like the Murdochs, and in this third year we see it split in the head-to-head clash between the patriarch Logan (played by the great Shakespearean actor Brian Cox) and one of the sons, the ex heir-designate Kendall (Jeremy Strong, who won an Emmy for the role).

The plot is the same as the many soaps we talked about at the beginning: an economic and financial empire, and a large family (including in-laws, vassals, allies) that tears itself apart for its possession. But “Succession”, each season more than the previous one, proves to have a sharp satirical soul, a merciless gaze on characters consumed by the desire for power and, once again, by their own privilege: incapable of sincerity, constantly engaged in strategies for fooling family members, and relentlessly besieged by outside “enemies” who want to make their shoes – be it other competing firms, the FBI, politics, public opinion. If Succession works, however, it is also because it is not a simple Manichean portrait intent on depicting the rich as inscrutable and distant villains: among the many laughs that their ridiculous behaviors make us do, there is also the awareness that, from toxicity of privilege, no one is immune. How would we behave in this game of thrones? The answer is less simple than we would like, and it stings us to the quick.