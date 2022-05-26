very risky slit and dizzying neckline, Shakira ignites the red carpet with a super sexy dress, the canvas conquered

A new day has come to an end in this 75th Cannes Film Festival. The stars jostled for the out-of-competition screening of the biographical film Elvis by Baz Luhrmann with Austin Butler in the lead role and Tom Hanks as Elvis’ agent. A highly anticipated biopic unveiled in French theaters on June 22. “The life and musical work of Elvis Presley through the prism of his complex relationship with his mysterious manager, Colonel Tom Parker. The film will explore their relationship over twenty years, from the rise of the singer to his unparalleled star status, against a backdrop of cultural upheaval and America’s discovery of the end of innocence”.

Among the celebrities present, Sharon Stone, Casey Affleck, Ricky Martin, Emmanuelle Béart, Georgina Rodriguez, Adriana Lima, Kylie Minogue or even Shakira climbed the steps of the Cannes Film Festival this Wednesday, May 25. The interpreter of Hips Don’t Lie appeared on the red carpet in a very elegant black dress, slit and close to the body, consisting of a bustier with a low neckline to which was associated a pair of gloves… An effective outfit that turned the canvas upside down!

The day before, on Instagram, the 45-year-old singer appeared in a completely different outfit. Indeed, she danced (a mixture of cardio, strength and vinyasa flow to keep in shape and develop her endurance, editor’s note) in a transparent top and a mini-skirt. “Shakira really focuses on consistency in his workouts – strength, cardio, endurance, power, flexibility, everything”said a famous celebrity coach, Anne Kaiser to vogue.

A little dance to celebrate his new show, Dancing With Myself. The program will be broadcast on the channel, NBCnext week, where the companion of Gerard Pique will be part of the judges alongside Nick Jonas, Camille Kostek and Liza Koshy.

Adam Javal-Fauconnier