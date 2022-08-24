“Very sadistic and androgynous”: Jason Momoa is the villain of ‘Fast & Furious 10’ and has finally fulfilled one of his wishes – Movie News

The actor who brings Arthur Curry/Aquaman to life in the DC cinematic universe has given new details about his character in the franchise starring Vin Diesel. The tenth installment of ‘Full throttle’ opens on May 19, 2023.

the saga At full throttle continues on the big screen with Fast & Furious 10, the tenth installment of the franchise starring Vin Diesel. The film, directed by Louis Leterrier after Justin Lin left, plans to hit theaters in the United States on May 19, 2023 -still without a confirmed date in Spain- and will introduce new characters. Brie Larson, Daniela Melchior and Jason Momoa have joined the saga and, although details about the characters of the actresses of Captain Marvel Y the suicide squadyes it is known that Momoa will be the villain.

The actor, who gave life to khal drug in Game of Thrones Already Arthur Curry/Aquaman in the dc cinematic universehas advanced some aspects of its role in Fast X -official title of the tenth installment of At full throttle– and has recognized that he has fulfilled a wish with him: be the bad guy.

“I’m having a great time. I finally got to be the bad guy. I’ve been the good guy for quite some time,” he says. Variety during the red carpet of the premiere of the third season of See, the science fiction of AppleTV+ who stars

He’s very sadistic and androgynous and he’s a bit vain… He has a lot of problems. He definitely has ‘daddy issues

The story that will tell Fast X is kept secret, but it is the penultimate chapter on the Family of Dominic Toretto. The franchise will put the finishing touch with Fast & Furious 11. In addition to Diesel, the tenth installment will once again feature Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Jordana Brewster and Nathalie Emmanuel; among others.

Momoa has joined the saga in a film that suffered a setback when filming began. Originally, Lin was going to direct it. The director had already been placed behind the cameras in previous installments such as Fast & Furious 9but as reported THRproblems with Diesel led him to say goodbye to the franchise. Universal Pictures then hired Terrier as substitute director.

In addition to Fast XMomoa will also premiere in 2023 Aquaman and the Lost Kingdomthe sequel to Aquaman in which he returns as Arthur Curry.

