‘Very sensitive and honest with his subject’ (Exclusive Video Interview) – GoldDerby

Production designers believe, “The sets you build for any story should help tell the story.” Lauren Weeks About working on “The Crowded Room”. “And every situation is going to be different,” he says for our recent webchat. Watch our exclusive video interview above.

Apple TV+ limited series from Oscar-winning screenwriter Akiva Goldsman (“A Beautiful Mind”) Stars tom holland And Amanda Seyfried. It features Danny (Holland) describing his traumatic life in a series of interviews with psychologist Rhea (Seyfried) after being arrested for a shooting in 1979. The story is full of personal revelations and psychological twists. “It always comes back to the script,” explains Weeks. It’s all about the story. Akiva’s script tried to be very sensitive and honest to its subject matter, even if he took artistic license. “I think it’s proven to be a really effective storytelling technique.”

Most of the series revolves around the interview room where the two leads meet. Weeks revealed, “In the interview room we shot for a full 12 days, the two actors were sitting at a table. This may be where directors go to die. I really worked to give it some visual interest. We wanted it to feel institutional but nondescript. I wanted to give the directors some room to play a little bit there. I wanted to open it with windows that are on half of an octagon. I wanted a sense of the outside world there, always present. “The big wide world is out there, just out of reach.”

In the fourth episode of the series, Danny describes his trip to London. “We couldn’t afford to go there, so we had to do Soho 1979 right here in New York,” says Weeks. Sometimes there are things you read in the script and you say, ‘We have to make this.’ One of the architectural elements of Soho is that the streets are extremely narrow. We couldn’t really find him. They found this connecting piece of street between two industrial buildings. We went there and got fully dressed. On one side we literally built about 20 storefronts that were no more than 15 inches deep.

