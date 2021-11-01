very severe confrontation with the team

TURIN – Massimiliano Allegri he was very hard on the team. Saturday night in the locker room, then yesterday at the resumption. Extremely severe in judging the collective performance, ruthless in beating the errors of individuals.

The two defeats, against Sassuolo and Verona, are inconceivable for him and for the club. The nine consecutive useful results from Malmoe to Inter had not shown good football, but a good attitude. And it seemed the best starting point: rebuilding the team’s character, the ability to stay united, collaborate at every stage and fight until the last second. Suddenly finding an empty, disunited and frightened Juventus was a shock for Allegri and the managers.

The decision to go on retreat stems from this. It is not a punitive choice, but an investigative one: Allegri wants to understand together with the team what happened. He goes on retreat to find Juventus again or, better, for Juventus to find itself talking, looking into each other's eyes and working (although with Zenit tomorrow and Fiorentina on Saturday, there will be little time to train). Juventus has an athletic problem (it is discussed extensively on page 9) and Allegri knows this. He sees some of his players out of gas, but between injuries and fatigue he is unable to manage shifts more systematically. But while waiting to find an acceptable condition in the majority of the owners, Allegri wants to find the spirit. That of the last ten minutes against Verona, to be clear, when without a tactical logic and with the strength of the nerves, Juventus was one step away from foiling the defeat of Bentegodi.

The situation, at the moment, requires a lot of pragmatism: the bianconeri need to win before they even recover. And the first step to get out of hell is to win the Champions League round of 16 with two rounds to spare. A tie with Zenit is enough tomorrow. Detaching the arithmetic qualification would have two important implications: the psychological blow of having reached, despite everything, the first seasonal goal; the possibility of better managing the efforts of the last two months of 2021, without devoting too much physical and mental energy to the matches against Chelsea in London and Malmoe in Turin, focusing more on the championship. All the insights on the edition of Tuttosport