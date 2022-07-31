Very stylish! See the evolution of eyebrows over the decades

The function of the eyebrows is to protect the eyes. Over time, however, they have become almost a “fashion accessory”, evolving and going through various styles and trends. They had all kinds of shapes and sizes, which followed the beauty standards of each decade. Currently, it helps to draw and is an essential part of the face.

It was already fashionable to wear them very thin and super-high, as well as the phase of keeping them natural. In recent years, people do not follow a specific pattern, however, aesthetic procedures, such as micropigmentation and henna, are on the rise.

We’ve prepared a timeline to show you the evolution of designs in recent times. You have probably already been part of one of these phases.

Check out:

1920s

In the decade of luxurious clothes, to have eyebrows like that of actress Louise Brooks, considered a it girl of the time, a complete epilation in the region was necessary. Then, thin and striking lines were drawn on top, long and often drooping, which helped to form an expression in the mysterious and dramatic look.

1930s

The German actress and singer Marlene Dietrich was one of the biggest influencers in the fashion field of the 1930s. The eyebrows remained thin, however, the arched models and drawn above the natural shape became quite famous.

1940’s

The 1940s were marked by the resumption of natural eyebrows, with intermediate thickness. Women preferred arched and semi-arched designs. In addition, with the evolution of the makeup industries, eyeshadows, dyes and pencils specific to this region were sold under popular brands.

1950s

The shape known as “caret”, had the eyebrows fuller and darker. Actress Marilyn Monroe was an inspiration to women at the time.

1960s

The 1960s, meanwhile, saw a variety and freedom of brow styles, evidencing the return of thinner models as well as the more valued use of the arched design. The style gave more personality to women of the time. During this period, the trend was marked eyes.

1970s

In the rock ‘n’ roll mood, the 1970s brought the question of beauty standards. Therefore, what was previously seen as strange, came to be appreciated in the artistic world. Vibrant and bright colors were on the rise. Natural beauty became more valued and women began to use their eyebrows with less production, without much use of pencils and the like to fill them in.

1980s

Do you know the style of slightly or very messy eyebrows? They were already a trend in the 1980s. The inspiration came from the great stars of film, music and television, such as Madonna. In this period, the designs had different shapes, without following a pattern. With that, the fashion was to bet on using the hair in its natural form. Super current! The actress Alanis Guillen, on the air in the soap opera Pantanal, adhered to the style.

1990s and 2000s

And some say thin eyebrows are making a comeback. But before, they were in fashion between the 1990s and 2000s. In the period when singing I will always love you, in the voice of Whitney Houston was “the pinnacle”, the trend was to use a thin and arched design. Filling in gaps in the hair was also part of the routine. In the 1990s, some people also preferred a natural, but “cleaner” design. Angelina Jolie, for example, adopted the style marked and with little hair.

present

Currently, eyebrows do not follow a specific pattern, although, in recent years, people have performed various aesthetic procedures in this region, such as micropigmentation and henna eyebrows. Today, wires are considered an essential piece in the harmonization of the face. That is, when choosing the perfect design, the particularities of each face are taken into account.