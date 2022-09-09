Very thin eyebrows, the most controversial trend (you hate it or love it) that threatens to return this fall

Newton’s third law says that for every action there is a reaction the same and in the opposite direction. Y Eyebrows They are not left out of this theory. Thus, according to Newton, it would not be at all strange that, in effect, they returned to take thin and plucked eyebrows that reigned in the 90s and 2000s (trends are an eternal return) after many years, these last ones – see the example of Lily Collins in ‘Emily in Paris’ or the model Cara Delevingne- in which the thick, powerful and natural ones have had the upper hand.

Ace, Bella Hadid o Rosala, either by waxing or make-up, have flirted with this threadbare eyebrow trend-nostalgia. As icons of generation Z -Zendaya is too and still maintains her powerful eyebrows, on the other hand-, they have thus embraced the general trend that encompasses fashion and beauty called Y2K (referring to the year 2000) and that has already brought back, controversially, low-rise pants. Or, as it is heard in networks without stopping, the heaters.

If we talk about beauty, until now, the Y2K style has gone through repeating late-nineties hairstyles, such as the braids in front locks and loose hair, or Japanese moitos; in makeup, is the lip contouring in a darker tone than the chosen color, the roll that is gaining followers in networks. And now it seems to be thin eyebrows.

Thin and plucked eyebrows, the horror?

The burning question is that, those of us who lived these Y2K trends at the time, we deny them, just like those who lived through the 80s in all their splendor then hated maxi shoulder pads, for example, an object that disappeared from fashion and has now also returned (tell the Balmain house…).

In particular, plucking your eyebrows until they almost disappear is a topic that touches many closely. because of course, if you pluck your eyebrows constantly, you attack them frequently, there is a possibility that they will go bald and never recover the initial form.

never forget the unique beauty advice that my mother gave me (and perhaps the only advice I followed, you know that it is more humane to err than to punish someone else’s head): please, never pluck your eyebrows, never, never. She, after a youth in about 70 years where the threadlike eyebrows (the eternal return…) rivaled the hippies left ‘au naturel’, he wanted to recover thickness and wear them thicker but he never managed to get its original ‘leafiness’.

Something similar happened to Julianne Moore, who confessed in July to ‘Sunday Times’ who shattered his eyebrows in an effort to fit in with the majority (having red eyebrows was not the norm) based on endless dyes and waxing. “They completely disappeared” he says, and getting them to look natural again hasn’t been easy.

In addition to the difficulty of returning to a bushy eyebrow after having defined it excessively, the ‘horror’ of the finest style This is because, if worn very sharp and angular, it leaves an aggressive expression on the face, hard and severe.

On the contrary, there are those who defend that, if the shape is well defined, a threadlike eyebrow achieves widen the look and leave a luminous effect on the face.

Thin eyebrows have been worn before… A bit of history

That must have thought Kevin Aucoin, iconic make-up artist of the 1990s – he worked at the time with Kate Moss, Cindy Crawford, Naomi Campbell, Christy Turlington and Linda Evangelista, many of them with fine eyebrows at the time-, who is considered to be responsible for that return of fine eyebrows. In the documentary about the artist, ‘Larger Than Life: The Kevyn Aucoin Story’, the designer and frequent collaborator of Aucoin, Issac Mizrahi, tells how, at one point, “we decided together that everyone should look like Carole Lombard and have really fine eyebrows.” The next step? Plucking everyone’s eyebrows to the max.

Linda Evangelista, icon of the 90s, with micro-mini eyebrows in 1992.GETTY IMAGES

The reference, the actress Carole Lombard in the 1930s, merely maintains, once again, that nothing is new and everything returns.

Thus, if we review how they have been eyebrows since the 20th century -although, as pointed out by L’Atelier du Sourcil, the importance of taking care of them goes back to ancient Egypt, where they were made up with black oxide to intensify them, giving the look a special and mystical power-, we find constant actions and reactions, like Newton.

As Kevyn Aucoin and his court well knew, and as Wik’s experts confirm, in the 20s and 30s trends were imitated. the little elizabethan (thin and raised, the higher the eyebrows were, the higher the social status to which one belonged) and actresses and celebrities shaved to draw a fine line. This left an expression of sadness and vulnerability in the face.

The reaction? In the 40s and 50s, the population worried about recovering from the Second World War, the aesthetics passed to a more discreet plane, for this reason the eyebrows were natural and carefree. The actresses joined the car, in a well-arched version, yes, and there are the eyebrows of Marlyn Monroe or Elizabeth Taylor.

A thin-browed Kate Moss in the 90s.GTRES

Following the same paths in the 60s, with an Audrey Hepburn with thick eyebrows with a clear and well-defined shape, a clear forerunner of the style that we have worn in recent years.

In response to the hippy movement that defends naturalness, in the 70 the return of an eyebrow was also experienced neat, fine and arched. The maximalists 80 They watched how the thick, wild eyebrows had the upper hand. (Brooke Shields and Madonna to the head). Until Aucoin came and the troupe of 90s minimalists and from the beginning of 2000 to carry, again, the opposite.

Thin eyebrows in 2022, less ‘horror’ than expected

Let’s say not everything is so awesome in this of the return of fine eyebrows, because although the idea is taken up again, the execution and the style of wearing them is not the same.

I know that from L’ Atelier du Sourcil they recognize that ‘the fine’ returns: “It is true that the eyebrow trends for autumn 2022 will impact with a certain retro touch, pointing to the 2000s with nostalgia,” their experts underline. However, not in a way as radical or artificial as in the 90-2000s, where hair removal to such an extent that completely changed the original shape of the eyebrow.

Lila Grace Moss, the daughter of Kate Moss, generation Z, with the fine eyebrow in version 2022.GTRES

“Thin, wide, more or less curved, the important thing is follow the innate line of the eyebrows, but never neglect them. From the most natural to the most outlined, it is true that when it comes to enhancing our facial features and framing the face, these eyebrow proposals, well chosen and adapted, they hit the nail on the head”, continue from L’ Atelier du Sourcil. And yes, although some of them we have already seen reign on more than one occasion, today they return with a renewed spirit, adapting to every taste and need.

More specifically, as pointed out by the expert eyebrow center, the thinnest are the most appropriate if the eyes are small, so that the thickness does not stand out too much on them. dem when the nose is fine and thin, where fine eyebrows will be the key to look a good look.

In addition, the thin and short eyebrows, with sparse hair and reduced length of the natural hairline will stand out in a thin face.

As a final recommendation, L’Atelier du Sourcil points out the importance of don’t fall for the trends unless it is what favors your look. The success of wearing perfect eyebrows is assured if you are They are harmonious and natural.

Zendaya doesn’t seem to give in to thin eyebrows and keeps her ‘power brows’.GTRES

If they are like Bella Hadid or Zendaya, who still wears them wide and thick, it seems that they will not go against the trends, which as far as we can see, to this day still they coexist in harmony. because the opposites they attract and attract in equal parts.