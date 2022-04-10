“Very worried”: Carlos Baute talks about the extreme situation of harassment he is experiencing

The Venezuelan actor and singer Carlos Baute confessed the harassment he is suffering from a woman who waits for him outside his house almost every day. The stalker of the singer of “Hanging in your hands” and “I give you” has reached such a point that the artist had to file a restraining order against the woman, because he felt at risk that he would attack his physical integrity.

“It is a very unfortunate situation. I put a restraining order on him. At some point I had already experienced it in Venezuela and it had not happened to me again, but it has happened again. I am very worried,” he confessed on the Argentine program “Socios del show”, where he took the opportunity to talk about his tour but also about the seriousness of the situation that he and his family are experiencing.

The woman who has gone to her children’s school has come so far, which has made the singer lose all peace of mind: “They just called me from school. It’s not near home, it’s by the children’s school. I am very worried because I respect the fans, but there really is a limit.”he emphasizes.

He also goes on to express that he is “very uneasy because my wife just called me and told me that she has seen her again. She is a woman. We are very afraid. Directly, the judge told us that, if she comes close, they will take her prisoner”.

