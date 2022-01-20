Vespa icon of made in Italy: this is how much the brand is worth according to a study

The Piaggio Group presents the results of a new study that explores and analyzes the value of the Vespa brand in 2021. Excellent results: the Italian brand is considered the embodiment of the Italian essence, here are the reasons

According to a study conducted by Interbrand, a global leader in brand consultancy, and commissioned by the Piaggio Group, the Vespa brand embodies the perfect combination of Italian design, lifestyle and tradition, giving life to a unique brand, recognized worldwide, whose economic value in 2021 was equal to 906 million euros. Vespa best represents the essence of Made in Italy, a true timeless icon whose history has inspired millions of people around the world. The Vespa brand is part of our collective imagination, a symbol of Italian mobility and an undisputed synonym of fashion, elegance and lifestyle. A historical brand in continuous evolution perceived more and more as a premium brand fully representative of national excellence.

Vespa, the value of the brand – The brand value of 906 million euros represents a milestone for this Italian brand much appreciated and loved in the world, a value that is the starting point for a long-term plan that pushes Vespa towards new ambitious goals through innovations and global partnerships. As stated by Michele Colaninno, CEO for strategy, product and innovation of the Piaggio Group: “Vespa is much more than a mobility brand, it symbolizes art, design, technology and fun. Vespa is a style icon: its uniqueness makes it makes it one of the most admired and desired brands, belonging to the premium world as well as to the fashion and lifestyle one. For this reason, we have to start comparing ourselves with other world brands that belong to categories other than pure mobility. We therefore asked Interbrand, brand consultancy world leader, to determine and analyze the financial value of the Vespa brand: it is not a goal, but simply a new starting point for continuing to build the future of Vespa “.

Vespa, Interbrand research – The economic value of the Vespa brand was determined by Interbrand using proven and proprietary financial evaluation techniques, incorporating a complete set of insights, market data and quantitative studies conducted in the ten reference markets of the famous scooter. The competitive strength of the brand is given by two key elements that play a primary role: Distinctiveness and Affinity. The first factor highlights the degree of differentiation within the reference sector, thanks to the uniqueness and recognizability of the design of its vehicles as well as the cultural heritage that characterizes this Italian icon. The second emphasizes the strong positive feelings of customers towards the brand. Overall, Vespa goes far beyond the concept of pure mobility, becoming itself a means of expressing one’s personal style and leisure.

Vespa, a golden birthday – Last year Vespa reached a historic milestone by celebrating its 75th anniversary sealed by the launch of the Vespa 75th Special Series and reaching the astonishing figure of 19 million units produced and sold from 1946 to today, a result achieved in the last 12 months . Vespa’s “forays” into the world of fashion and music continue with the presentation of the Vespa 946 Christian Dior and with the start of the long-awaited collaboration with Justin Bieber, without forgetting the global resonance obtained with the very recent Disney Pixar film “Luca “where the Italian scooter is an integral part of the plot and narrative of the feature film.

