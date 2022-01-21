Vespa, the value of the brand is staggering – News

The Vespa value it’s mind-boggling. This is demonstrated not only by the history or the cultural significance of the Piaggio scooter, but also by a study conducted by Interbrand , global leader in brand consultancy, which indicated Vespa as “a unique brand recognized worldwide, thanks to its perfect combination of design, lifestyle and Italian tradition“, certifying the economic value of the brand, in 2021, a 906 million euros .

VESPA, AN ICONIC BRAND

Interbrand determined this value using proven and proprietary financial valuation techniques, incorporating a complete set of insights, market data and quantitative studies conducted in Vespa’s ten reference markets. “The term ‘iconic‘is overused, but there’s really no other way to define this brand – stated Manfredi Ricca, Interbrand Global Chief Strategy Officer –. Vespa is a historic but constantly evolving brand; he is deeply Italian and loved globally; it is premium and at the same time inclusive. Our evaluation work not only puts the success of this brand into numbers, but also shows that Vespa is unique; an asset at the crossroads of mobility, expression and culture“.

THIS IS WHY VESPA STANDS OUT ABOVE ALL

Distinctiveness And Affinity these are the two main factors that have made Vespa stand out from all the other brands. The first indicates the way the Vespa managed to stand out in its sector thanks to its design and al cultural heritage that characterizes it. The second highlights i strong positive feelings from customers towards the brand.

