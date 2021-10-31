Vesper Martini, the James Bond cocktail

There are three constants in a 007 film. The first is the spectacular intro, which is a satisfying visual spectacle for those who have always loved this saga. The other two are instead two stanzas, using a poetic terminology. One affirms his identity (My name is Bond… James Bond), the other his true love, Vesper. A woman’s name, but also a cocktail which will not take long to establish itself together with the martini and a drop of vermouth, “agitated, not mixed”. It was Ian Fleming in 1953 to include this particular drink in one of his novels Casino Royale, portrayed in the 2006 film in one of the poker games: “three parts of Gordon; one of vodka; half by Kina Lillet. Shake with ice, and add a thin lemon zest ». Exemplary recipe, explained in detail to the barman in front of an audience surprised by this unusual request, including the players. Not surprisingly, some throw themselves headlong asking for the same type of cocktail, making poor Le Chiffre nervous, intent on finishing the game as soon as possible.

From what at first seemed like a game tactic, it will turn into a pretty good product. This, despite the not-so-elegant answer in the next scene, where the bartender’s question about the type of Martini to serve he replies with a “what do you want me to care about”. It was probably the anger towards the seductive Vesper, played by Eva Green, but Bond will soon discover that he will not be able to do without it. Whether it’s by plane (Quantum of solace), or by train (Specter) together with Madeleine Swann, played by actress Léa Seydoux. Even before a mission, a good Vesper Martini is ideal. To remove some tension as happens in the last film No Time to Die, where Bond, a gentleman as always, offers his drink to Paloma (Ana de Armas), a CIA agent who is anything but irresolute as in the beginning.

The Vesper Martini is therefore an alternative, lighter version of the classic Martini. The substantial difference lies in the preparation, since the original should not be served shaken, preserving its clarity without diluting it. Another detail is the Lillet blanc vermouth, which replaced the Kina Lillet mentioned by Bond in Casino Royale. The reason is simple: it was no longer produced by Lillet. But it’s still a great alternative, unless you have another flavored vermouth available.