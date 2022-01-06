World

Vespignani: “Omicron’s impact on hospitals will grow, a plan B is needed”

“The impact of Omicron on hospitals is destined to grow and contagions in the coming days risk making the situation of schools very complicated to manage with current rules”, “it would be good for the government to communicate transparently which assessments and numbers guide the current decisions and what plans B are envisaged in the event of a deterioration beyond the expectations of the health system “. This was stated by Alessandro Vespignani, computational epidemiologist at Northeastern University in Boston, in an interview with La Stampa.

Speaking of Omicron’s advance, he added: “This time the surprise was announced. For several weeks, all decision-makers have received rather precise information on what to expect ”, the idea that infects almost every person“ is not a resignation, but a political choice on the forms of mitigation that are implemented. These in turn depend on government assessments of how well the health system can withstand the impact of Omicron ”. On the pressure on hospitals, he specified that “despite the protection of vaccines and the lower severity of Omicron, the number of infections and the speed of growth mean that the impact on hospitals is destined to grow. For this we need plans B “.

