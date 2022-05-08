Veteran umpire Dan Bellino apologizes for expulsion of Diamondbacks pitcher Madison Bumgarner

Veteran umpire Dan Bellino has apologized after ejecting Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Madison Bumgarner in the first inning of Wednesday’s game against the Miami Marlins.

“I would like to address my actions on May 4 involving Madison Bumgarner,” the statement said. “When I started my MLB career almost 15 years ago, I was given good advice. I was told to umpire every game as if my kids were sitting in the front row. This week I didn’t live up to those expectations. While I can’t go back and change what happened, I take full responsibility. I will learn from this incident and sincerely apologize.”

AP Photo/Jim Rassol

Bumgarner, 32, was ejected late in the inning during a routine check of his hands and glove for sticky substances. A fierce argument ensued between the two, and the Diamondbacks’ staff had to restrain Bumgarner. The situation escalated for several minutes before Bumgarner finally calmed down.

LaLiga, Liga MX, Bundesliga, MLS, MLB, UFC, Boxing and thousands of live events, exclusive original series and much more, all in HD. subscribe here

Bellino was disciplined over the incident, according to a source familiar with the situation, though he is working on this weekend’s series between the Houston Astros and Detroit Tigers.

Bumgarner will not face any further disciplinary action.

“You guys have seen the video,” Bumgarner said after Wednesday’s game. “I don’t know if I could say something that would improve the situation.”

If you want to receive the best information from the sports world, download the App now.

espn.com/app »

Bellino claimed that Bumgarner was expelled for using profanity directed at him. Earlier in the inning, the veteran pitcher showed some frustration over a ball/strike called by plate umpire Ryan Willis. That came minutes before the confrontation with Bellino.

It is extremely rare for a referee to issue a public apology, although Bellino felt it was necessary in this case.