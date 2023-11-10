VETERANS DAY: Recognizing the heroes among us | News, sports, jobs

On this day to honor living and dead American veterans who honorably served in this nation’s armed forces, it is appropriate to reflect on several messages from the late President Ronald Reagan relevant to the celebration of this national holiday.

One that stands out especially:

“Some people live their entire lives wondering if they have ever made a difference in the world. A veteran doesn’t have that problem.”

Indeed, America’s military personnel, both men and women, whether they served (or are serving) abroad or in the United States, have had a profound impact on protecting the well-being of this country and, in the process , from many other right-thinking nations.

It is not difficult to imagine the dire circumstances the people of this land could live in if this country lacked a strong defensive force for the more than 200 years of its existence.

This point of reflection leads to another important message that Reagan delivered during his presidency: that “Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction.”

Recent years have confirmed the extent of the internal forces to be feared, amid concerns about the ultimate actions and intentions of adversaries such as Russia and North Korea.

Reagan understood (and so do today’s veterans) the message of history that “War begins when governments believe that the price of aggression is cheap.”

Russia, North Korea and others surely adhere to that dangerous notion and ignore the possible horrendous consequences, not only for themselves but for the rest of the planet.

It’s safe to say that no medal can adequately honor veterans for their service. Regarding that kind of thinking, Kennedy was right that the people of this country should never forget that “The greatest appreciation is not speaking words, but living by them.”

Reflect on the words of these and other presidents related to this holiday and those who honor it.

Extend mere reflection by attending a Veterans Day parade, if one is available in your area, and participate in other activities that may be available.

Instill in your children some facts about the meaning of the holiday and how veterans’ service will affect their lives in the near and distant future.

Remind them that today’s national holiday began as Armistice Day to honor the end of World War I, which took place on November 11, 1918, and that it was in 1954 that the 83rd United States Congress changed “Armistice” to “Veterans” at the request of veterans service organizations.

Each year, the ranks of surviving veterans of World War II, the Korean Conflict, and the Vietnam War dwindle significantly. Still, many veterans who are still healthy enough, as well as men and women who have more recently acquired veteran status, accept invitations to free meals at restaurants that honor them and their service.

On that note of service, when you see a veteran today, be sure to pass on the following message: “Thanks for your service.”

It is an appropriate message all year round.







