Veterinary bonus 2022, what expenses it covers and how to get it

Thanks to the 2022 veterinary bonus we can get a very good Irpef deduction from the disbursements incurred for the care of our animals. How does it work.

Veterinary bonus 2022the Budget Law for this year, which passed with the approval of both the House and the Senate on the sidelines of the past Christmas holidays, also included this provision in the wide range of support measures envisaged from here on out.

What does the 2022 Veterinary Bonus entail and how is it obtained? Let’s see step by step all the salient points of this peculiar and certainly very welcome form of subsidy. We are talking about a measure thanks to which we can deduct the economic expenses motivated by guaranteeing the care and well-being necessary for the pets we have at home.

The latest updates on the 2022 Veterinary Bonus report that the relative deduction has risen to 19%. By virtue of this, therefore, the discount that pet owners can receive for having purchased, for example, medicines or veterinary accessories, or for having carried out specialist visits, also rises.

Veterinary bonus 2022, how it works and how it is requested

The maximum usable fund therefore rises in turn from 500 to 550 euros. The maximum amount to consider to deduct 19% it is that part that exceeds the amount of 129.11 euros, within a maximum ceiling of 550 euros. For veterinary expenses for the care of animals duly registered and equipped with chips, when required, and which are held for company or for sports practices.

There is a pre-filled declaration in form 730 which refers to the Revenue Agency in order to be able to enter the parameters of the 2022 veterinary bonus. And any expenditure made must necessarily be incurred with traceable payment methods.

This means yes to bank transfers, postal transfers, payments with credit or debit cards, checks, ATMs and absolutely no cash.

The only exceptions are economic expenses for the purchase of medicines or veterinary medical devices and for services in established and regularly recognized veterinary centers. Further details can be found in an article by the always well informed amoreaquattrozampe.it.