Veterinary medicine divides human-cat relationships into these five categories

A new study has examined the behavior of domestic cats in the relationship with their ownerand research suggests that it is a two-way relationship based on five categories.

The research, carried out by academics from the University of Lincoln, UKinvolved nearly 4,000 owners who responded to a series of statements about their own behavior and that of their feline pets.

In addition to the research, the University of Lincoln has launched a new interactive quiz on its website for cat owners to find out what kind of relationship they have with their feline companions.

Despite the cat’s popularity as a pet, little is known about its bond and relationship with owners. The study identifies and characterizes the different types of relationship that cats can establish with their owners through use of human attachment theories and social support.

The questionnaire was developed to collect information on different emotional elements that could support the relationship. These included the owner’s potential perception of the cat as a secure base in a home, the owner’s level of engagement with the cat, their sensitivity to the cat’s needs, and the consistency of the owner’s interactions with the cat, reports the University of Lincoln in a statement.

Five different forms of cat-owner relationship were identified. These relationships are what people might categorize as: ‘Open Relationship’, ‘Remote Partnership’, ‘Casual Relationship’, ‘Co-dependency’ and ‘Friendship’.

Professor Daniel Mills, an animal behavior specialist at the University of Lincoln, said: “Cats form close emotional relationships with humans, but little is actually known about this. As with any complex social relationship, the type of bond between cat and owner is a product of the dynamics between the two individuals involved, along with certain personality traits.

“While many cats can be aloof, it appears this is not as common as might be portrayed. The cat’s broader sociability and owner expectations may be significant, and the owner’s level of emotional investment in the cat and sociability of the cat seem to be particularly important in discriminating what kind of relationship they have together.

The ‘open relationship bond’ was characterized by a slightly emotionally involved owner and an avoidant cat. ‘Remote Association’ and ‘Casual Relationship’ involved a relatively emotionally distant owner, but other people’s acceptance of the cat was different. ‘Co-dependent’ and ‘Friendship’ relationships had emotionally engaged owners, but again the cat’s acceptance of others variedas well as the need for the cat to stay close to its owner.

The research is expected to improve understanding of owners’ relationships with cats and pave the way for better pet care in general.