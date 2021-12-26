Vettel: “I wouldn’t advise against Ferrari, it’s a special brand” – F1 Piloti – Formula 1

In the season following his farewell to Ferrari, which took place at the end of 2020, Sebastian Vettel he never spoke negatively about his experience at the Prancing Horse, net of a separation defined as “a bit strange” just a few days ago. On the other hand, the German, despite not having been world champion, is the third most successful driver at the wheel of the Red, at 14 and behind two Maranello icons such as Michael Schumacher (72) and Niki Lauda (15). Vettel was also the last Ferrari driver capable of winning a Formula 1 grand prix, over two years ago, in Singapore on 22 September 2019. Asked about the advice of a future in the historic Italian team for his friend Mick Schumacher, he explained: “I would recommend him to go, absolutely. Even though I didn’t get much success there, I still lived positive years. And the brand will always be special and I wouldn’t advise against it for the few things that did not go so well “. The German has broadened his range of analysis: “People tend to always see the glass half empty in their memories, I prefer to see it half full and in this sense the positive aspects predominate”.

Vettel then spoke precisely of Mick Schumacher: “I certainly have a connection with him through Michael. But he comes from a great family, he’s a very sensitive and well-mannered young man, ready to go his own way, and he’s doing it very well. His work ethic reminds me of his father’s. I sincerely wish him a car with which he can show himself more next year. But I’m more of his friend, rather than someone who has responsibilities towards him. They are always there for friends and towards him I have no competitive thinking and I am happy to pass on my experience to him. Even in the team, there is no point in hiding certain things from teammates. I try to look at the big picture and the improvements as a stable“, He told F1-Insider.