Vettel on Verstappen-Hamilton: “Image review not necessary” – F1 Drivers – Formula 1

Vettel on Verstappen-Hamilton: "Image review not necessary"

The episode that took place during the 48th lap of the GP of San Paolo continues to be discussed, there where Max Verstappen had defended himself at the Descida do Lago curve from the attack of Lewis Hamilton, leading the latter towards the external escape route after having widened the trajectory. Despite the subsequent victory of the English, the Mercedes asked the image review of the incident, which could turn into a penalty to the detriment of the Dutch Red Bull.

The decision of the stewards should therefore be made official on Friday and could lead to a change in the order of arrival of the last race or a relegation to the grid for the number 33 of the Milton Keynes team. Regardless of what the verdict will be, not all the drivers have expressed themselves in favor of the ‘reopening of the investigation’ on the facts of Interlagos. Among them is also the four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel, who commented on this particular circumstance on the eve of free practice for the Qatar GP.

“They were fighting for first place – the Aston Martin driver analyzed – therefore it is obvious that this is the most important challenge. I am not directly involved, but I believe the image review is not necessary. Time has passed, what would change now? I believe nothing. Lewis drove a great race, won and was the fastest. That’s all”. In conclusion, the German also commented on the rule that prohibits pilots from touching the cars of others in a parc fermé regime; a rule that, also in Brazil, had been violated by Verstappen himself, who was then penalized with a fine of 50,000 euros for touching Hamilton’s car: “We can’t get our hands on the cars – he added – but what’s the point? Can we touch our cars? I think we all have to calm down a bit ”.

