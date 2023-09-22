Vetter calls for “coordinated” social-health responses for people with Alzheimer’s

In the week of World Alzheimer’s Day, with the Second Vice-President, Regional Secretary for Family and Social Services, Ignacio Grande has visited the Day Center of the Association of Alzheimer’s Relatives of Valencia (AFAV) to see its facilities and be able to listen to the “needs and proposals” of the management and professional team of the unit, as reported in Generalitat . a statement.

Valencia (EP). Second Vice-President of the Council and Councilor for Social Services, Equality and Housing, Susana Camarero claimed that people with Alzheimer’s disease and their families need “coordinated and effective” social and health responses from public administrations.

During the visit, Camarero stressed the importance of working “jointly” with the associations to “make visible and combat” a disease that “increasingly affects more people” and whose It has a huge impact on both the victim and the people around him.”

In this sense, he highlighted the “essential” work of these institutions, which provide support and services to people affected by Alzheimer’s and their families, and which “play an essential supporting role in the entire disease process.”

The second vice-president of Consel has given “special recognition” to all the carers who care for people with Alzheimer’s every day “with dedication and affection” and to the professionals who accompany them in this “difficult task”.

three areas

Camarero explained that the department he directs provides social-health responses in three areas. Firstly, prevention is carried out through 34 specialized elderly care centers distributed throughout the Valencian Community.

in the second place, The ministry finances special programs to promote the health and personal autonomy and prevent the decline of older people affected by Alzheimer’s. and other neurodegenerative diseases are developed and managed by institutions and associations.

Finally, as a third axis, social and health care is offered in residential centers, day centers and specialized Alzheimer’s relief units.

It is estimated that currently There are about 50,000 people with Alzheimer’s in the Valencian Community A further 100,000 relatives were affected, while in Spain the figure would reach 600,000 people.

Senile dementia has become the third health problem in developed countries after vascular accidents and cancer. The leading cause of dementia is Alzheimer’s disease, accounting for 50–70% of all dementias.