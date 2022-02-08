Vezzali and Speranza: ‘Gradual reopening of the stadiums, starting from 75%’ – Football

The reopening of stadiums with larger capacities is looming, with gradualness starting from 75% up to 100%. The Minister of Health, Roberto Speranza, and the Undersecretary for Sport, Valentina Vezzali “are working – informs a note – together with a gradual process that foresees the reopening to maximum capacity of the outdoor and indoor sports facilities. first enlargement, starting from 1 March, which will bring the limit of capacities respectively outdoors and indoors to 75% and 60%. Then continue with complete reopening if the epidemiological situation continues the downward trend “.

“The downward trend in the epidemiological picture pushes us to be confident. The increase in the capacity limit and the start of a gradual path that will allow us to return to 100% as soon as possible is a goal that I have been working on for some time”. This was stated by the undersecretary for sport, Valentina Vezzali, who thanked “the Minister Roberto Speranza and the senators Damiani, Barbaro, Malan, Perilli, Toninelli, Garruti, Mantovani, Santangelo, Pellegrini, Augussori and Nannicini – says referring to the institutional affairs commission – for the sensitivity shown towards sport and the issue of the capacities of sports facilities “.