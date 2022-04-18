VHS to PC | How to Convert Recorded VHS Video to Computer | VCR player | DVDs | Video capture | Guide | Walkthrough | Tips | Movies | TECHNOLOGY

Despite being extremely popular during the 80s and 90s, VHS has been completely displaced with the appearance of new formats such as DVD, Blu-Ray and not to mention more modern trends such as video streaming. However, it is likely that many of the people who lived during the aforementioned decades still have important memories stored on these cassettes.

Given that the passage of time is inclement and sooner or later the material can be lost due to an accident or due to the same conditions in which these articles are stored, it is best to digitize the content and preserve it on a computer, a storage as a USB or external hard drive or, of course, in the ever-reliable cloud.

So how can I transfer these files to my computer? There are several methods to digitize VHS videos, so here we explain each one with its own particularities.

VHS/DVD player

Before starting, it is important to mention that the digitization of videos recorded on VHS or other old formats always involves an investment since we need tools capable of carrying out the process. There is a huge variety of options on the market with models and price ranges, but for this guide, we will choose the ones that ensure good video quality and transformation at an affordable price.

That said, the first and easiest option is to use a VHS/DVD combo player as this will allow you to record from one format to another quickly and then you can insert the disc into your computer’s drive to get the digital file. . Simply insert the cassette and blank disc into the appropriate slots, press the VHS video play and record buttons, and wait.

Depending on the model, there is a wide variety of conversion functions to adjust the file to the user’s preferences. However, although this option is the simplest, it requires a strong investment. Some models range from $350 to $500 at stores like Amazon. You might be able to get one for less, but not significantly cheaper.

It is recommended to use this method if you plan to open a kind of business for digital conversion of VHS videos, since the strong investment made could be recovered in a certain time.

Panasonic PV-D4734 VHS/DVD player. (Photo: Amazon)

VHS player to DVD recorder

If the model of your VHS player or VCR is compatible with a DVD recorder, you can connect it directly to this device using an RCA or S-Video cable ($7-10 at Amazon each) depending on the specific case. Then you just insert the cassette and blank disc into their slots, start recording, and play the tape. The played video will be copied to the disc. Just make sure to stop the recording at the right moment.

Like the previous one, this option entails a strong investment of money since, now that the VHS format has become obsolete, the players are sold at higher prices compared to previous years. You can find a video recorder at an approximate price of 170 soles in specialized stores.

LG GP65NB60 USB 2.0 DVD Burner. (Photo: LG)

video capture

This is the most “cheap” method but it can be a bit more complicated than the previous two. To get started, you’ll need to purchase a VHS to DVD video grabber. One of the most popular options is the Diamond VC500 as it can be found for less than $50 at stores like Amazon. This device comes with RCA cables that will connect to your VHS player or VCR and a USB cable that will go to your computer.

In addition, you must have special software to record the content on your PC. The Diamond VC500 already comes with one pre-installed, but you can choose other options like MAGIX Video Saver or Easy VHS to DVD 3 Plus, each with its own particularities.

Once everything is ready, with the cables connected and the software open on your computer, you should play the tape on your VHS/VCR player and stop the software and the player when the video has finished. If you wish, you can save the material to your hard drive or other storage unit or burn it to a DVD or other newer format.

Diamond VC500 grabber. (Photo: Amazon)