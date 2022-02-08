Via Lopez, Inzaghi is back, chaos at Brescia: what Marroccu said

Do you want to advertise on this site?

Surreal situation in the Brescia home: Pippo Inzaghi’s exemption, formalized but never announced, is “null”. To prevent the coach’s exemption, it appears that a clause in your contract which prevents him from being relieved of his post if Brescia is in the top 8 of the table.

For this Inzaghi it will stay in place in addition to the fact that, as Marroccu confirmed at a press conference, Diego Lopez has resigned from the post.

The conference of the ds

Here’s what the sporting director said Francesco Marroccu in conference, minute by minute (the conference ended at 4.55pm).

16.54: Inzaghi is not the enemy

«Inzaghi is not an enemy, I perceived a moment of his difficulty and I did not play my usual role in the dialogue between him and the president. I like Inzaghi a lot and the type of determination is fundamental. I expect you to say I’ll be back, I’m coming“

16.51: no one is irreplaceable

«The team can only draw good things from this jolt. No one is irreplaceable, but that Inzaghi has the team in hand is not in question. It is possible that the reaction of Inzaghi’s last weekend is the result of a great deal of stress. To stay here, you need resilience“

4.47 pm: Serie A strategy

«How can we leave now with Inzaghi? With only one strategy: Serie A. Nobody should go to dinner with anyone. Now I will say to Inzaghi: let’s roll up our sleeves and then let’s go again. There have been difficult games, the team also came with a load of pressure to home games. Inzaghi throughout the management has always been a hammer, he has never lost energy but in the last weekend I saw something different. But I don’t forget my four months with him and we can put everything back“.

4.46 pm: Inzaghi must be collaborative







Mister Inzaghi cannot be exonerated due to a clause on the contract – Photo New Reporter © www.giornaledibrescia.it

«Inzaghi is the coach of Brescia. He must cooperate with the club. It does not mean that he has to undergo it, there must be a feeling. That he had in the departure of Brescia that would not have existed without his charisma. He has great merits. We made a clear and clear market, he and Cellino said things to each other … here it is necessary to know how to measure oneself with a far-sighted person that does not live on the result. The results are excellent, but it is the projection that made us reflect. We have to bring Brescia to Serie A and to go there we have to be ready to grind ourselves. However, the president traces the road, not me and not Inzaghi. I can record as Inzaghi recorded, but in the last period he has been exhausted by all this. I felt good with him … we have to go to Serie A and all the moves are oriented towards this ».

4.43 pm: Lopez is not a braggart







Lopez leaving the company headquarters in via Solferino – Foto New Reporter Nicoli © www.giornaledibrescia.it

“Lopez is neither arrogant nor braggart nor rude as he has been described” “

4.41 pm: Lopez has given up

“Why had we thought about Lopez? Because we thought it could play this role… many coaches fell here including Lopez who did extraordinary things with me in Cagliari, then did well in Bologna and with Penarol. Then like many coaches he failed here but also with extenuating circumstances and a thousand problems. The judgment on Lopez must be made by Cellino and Marroccu who answer for it. Remember that 20 days ago I exposed myself for the stay of Inzaghi. Four days ago I just stopped supporting it because I understood that the historical moment did not put the coach and the president on the same wavelength and so we made an evaluation. The ground prepared for Lopez has no longer been productive, he is sensitive and has taken a step back because he has not found the conditions. I would have been there as a new figure compared to the past ».

16.36: Pippo never fired

“Inzaghi was never exonerated, we were just evaluating his exemption. The anti-exemption clause? If he’s there, he wasn’t fired because his dismissal would have been null and void“

16.32: it was not air for Lopez







The sporting director at the press conference sheds light on the chaos at Brescia – Photo © www.giornaledibrescia.it

The press conference of the sporting director Francesco Marroccu begins. “Last night I met Diego Lopez and his staff in the city you did not breathe good air for his return. An air that meant that Lopez, a sincere friend of Brescia, after having taken note of many reactions between social media and the press, became aware of the fact that his arrival could be a reason for not serenity for Brescia and renounced the assignment “.

16.18: anxious fans

Waiting for the press conference in Marroccu, outside the gates of Torbole there was a crowd of fans waiting for news.

15.50: training with the substitute







Pippo Inzaghi gets into the car on Monday afternoon at the training ground in Torbole – Photo New Reporter Nicoli © www.giornaledibrescia.it

The working session is directed by the Primavera manager Aragolaza and by the athletic trainer of the Lopez staff Francesco Bertini. As for Lopez, he is still in Torbole but out of sight.

