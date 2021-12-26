via Miranchuk, the new attacking winger arrives

The Atalanta market will start from the lunge on a new attacking winger. After Gasperini’s recent words, it is not excluded that the Goddess decides to say goodbye to Miranchuk already in the upcoming January session

Atalanta will aim with a strong decision on a new offensive winger if the Goddess decides to say goodbye Miranchuk already from the January market. The Russian attacking midfielder, little used by Gasperini, could say goodbye to the Nerazzurri to embrace the beginning of a new adventure that sees him more protagonist.

Eyes on different Serie A clubs, but the feeling is that Atalanta he will say yes to the sale of the Russian playmaker only in the face of an excellent offer and not before having found a suitable replacement. Attention to the possible lunge on Boga, coming out of Sassuolo and pupil of Gasperini.

All the news on SERIE A and more: CLICK HERE!

Atalanta market, Boga first goal in January

The Goddess will point strongly on Boga. Sassuolo’s offensive winger, estimated about 45 million, Gasperini particularly likes him who would like to focus on him as a new reinforcement in the offensive department. Boga would also be a clear goal for Lazio, but the biancocelesti will hardly sink the blow due to excessive costs.

READ ALSO >>> World Cup, unexpected risk for Italy: FIGC ready to intervene

Boga at Atalanta in January with the loan formula with the right of redemption. This is the possible plan of the Goddess, a strategy fully endorsed by Gasperini. Now it will be necessary to understand if Sassuolo will open the farewell of the French winger as early as the imminent session in January.