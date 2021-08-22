via social networks. The reason

News

The decision taken by the actress and singer is definitely drastic. Being a VIP also means having to deal with some aspects of the ‘job’ that focus everything on increasing one’s visibility. Like? There are many ways, among them without any doubt the social world, which always manages to give great satisfaction.

What does it mean to be a VIP? Surely public consent represents an almost completely essential aspect of the profession undertaken, yet there are those who have decided to do without it, or rather, to take some necessary distance. The reason was explained by the artist himself, also in light of the pandemic period that has affected everyone, without exception.

The story closely concerns the American singer and actress Selena Gomez, who made her drastic decision known during an interview with Elle: “I don’t have them on my phone, so I’m not tempted”. Selena is talking about the social profile.

“Now I get information the right way. When my friends have something to say they call me and say ‘Oh, I did this’, they don’t say, ‘Have you seen my post?’ ”, He admitted, then added some personal reflections.

“When I’m gone I want to be remembered for my generosity,” added the artist. A courageous choice for those who have been able to build their career also through specific social channels, but also a necessity: “I feel very guilty about my position. I feel like people are suffering and I feel responsible as if I have to, with my platform, do something about it ”.



