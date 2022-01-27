Via Supreme Court judge, Biden aims for African American – World

Finally good news for Joe Biden. Stephen Breyer, a constitutional judge appointed in 1994 by Bill Clinton, has decided to step back, retire and pave the way for the American president to make his first appointment to the Supreme Court. An appointment that could concern an African American woman for the first time in the history of the United States, as promised at the time by Biden himself. Breyer’s retirement, 83, has not yet been formalized but should be announced in the next few hours and take place by the summer. She won’t change the current balance of the High Court, with an overwhelming majority of six Republican-nominated judges against three Democratic-nominated judges, but she should avert the danger of an even more conservative turn by the highest body of the US federal judiciary. It is no coincidence that Breyer’s decision is the result of months and months of persistent pressure from the Democrats, to avoid repeating what happened with his colleague and friend Ruth Bader Ginsburg. The latter, despite her ripe old age and an advanced stage of cancer, gave up on leaving her post, also resisting the pressure carried out directly by the then President Barack Obama. Ginsburg died in September 2020 at the age of 87, allowing Donald Trump to appoint his third conservative constitutional judge, Amy Coney Barrett, shortly before his farewell to the White House. Now for Biden, times are very tight. If you want to take full advantage of Breyer’s retirement opportunity, you have to hurry, before the Democrats can lose a majority in the Senate in the mid-term political elections in November, making it much more complicated to confirm the candidate who will be nominated. from the White House.