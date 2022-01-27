via the ban in this region

The announcement on the Rental Bonus for 2022 has been issued, if you live here you can submit the application. There are only a few days to apply.

Rental Bonus, the measure is part of the 2022 Budget in which it was inserted together with a whole series of different support measures.

This subsidy in particular was designed to help young people under the age of 31 to move to a new independent home and to leave their family of origin. The Rental Bonus requires compliance with certain parameters.

One of these requires not exceeding the figure of 15,493.71 euros of annual income. It is exercised as a tax deduction of 20% of the amount spent for the lease, or with a maximum limit that cannot be exceeded of 2 thousand euros.

Bonus Rentals, the requirements to be met

The application of the Rentals Bonus goes from 20 to 31 years old in the case of renting a property, or part of it, which, however, must not be the main residence of one’s own family.

The first four years of the contract involve a gross deduction of 991.60 euros. as mentioned, 20% of the total rent, or with an insurmountable value of 2 thousand euros.

The properties included in the government measure are those that are not part of the cadastral categories A / 1, A / 8 and A79 or which are subject to restrictions. As well as public residences or residences intended for tourism. As far as the Campania Region is concerned, the announcement that assigns the related contributions for 2021 is available.

How and where to submit the application

There are 20,761,217.92 euros at stake provided by the Ministry of Sustainable Infrastructures and Mobility. How you can apply and what you need to have.

Are needed:

an effective and recognized lease agreement for the whole of 2021;

have paid all the rent installments by 2021;

have an annual income not exceeding 22,500 euros certified by the ISEE;

do not have the citizenship income;

The compilation of the application requires access via SPID and then the copy of the lease agreement and your own Iban.

The useful period in which to submit the application started last December 15, 2022, the deadline is set for 6:00 pm on February 2, 2022. To submit it, visit this link.