Via the bar stalls with the return to normal after Covid

Do you want to advertise on this site?

Stalls of bars and restaurants, we change. And we return to the pre-Covid situation, after for almost two years, thanks to the funds of the Relaunch Decree, the Municipalities canceled the payment of the fee for the occupation of public spaces and areas, and granted free of charge to expand the stalls existing up to 50% more, or to occupy areas from scratch.

The return to the past, already in force in Salò from 1 January, will certainly concern Brescia and Sirmionewhile Desenzano has chosen for the extension and Iseo will decide today.

In Brescia







The stalls of the bars in Piazza Duomo in Brescia – Photo © www.giornaledibrescia.it

“With March 31, the state of emergency ends – explains the Councilor for Urban Regeneration and Commerce of the Municipality of Brescia, Valter Muchetti – and this means that the exceptions in force since April 2020, which have granted over 400 extensions, they will no longer apply ». Basically, in addition to paying the fee, those who already had a stalls it will have to re-enter the spaces initially occupied; whoever has obtained it from scratch will have to apply to the Municipality. “But even if you pay, approval is not taken for granted – adds Muchetti – but will be assessed on a case by case basis, based on the situation”.

For example, in the squares of the historic center the authorizations are subject to the approval of the Superintendency. And where the tables have supplanted parking spaces, it does not necessarily remain that way. “In the meantime – concludes the commissioner – we are working on a new regulation for the stalls, including a comparison with trade associations”.

In Sirmione

Also in the Perla del Garda from tomorrow the fees and extensions of the stalls of bars, restaurants and clubs will return to 2019. The municipal administration therefore follows the current interpretation of the law, in line with almost all the coastal towns: from 1 April the temporary extension and the exemption from the fee for the fee expire. A forty in all activitiesmainly in the historic center, which had requested it in the last two years, and which will therefore have to readjust to pre-pandemic spaces.

«It is clear that we were hoping for further government measures to support our activities – comments the president of Sirmione merchants Marco Negri – but the Municipality has applied the rule, which is in itself very ambiguous, also in terms of decorum management. It is a decision that we have been expecting for months, given the limited room for maneuver, but we are confident in new state aid for the category ».

In Salò

Here we have returned to normal since January 1st, after the free extensions granted by the Municipality in 2020 and 2021 to support economic activities and guarantee spaces for distancing. “Already in November 2021 – explains the municipal secretary Luca Serafini – the Administration of Salò had let the exhibitors know that in 2022 they would return to the ordinary stalls, subject to the payment of the fee”.

“The municipal administration – had written the councilor for trade to the Salò Promotion association and to the concessionary companies of public land – does not intend to re-propose for 2022 the measure relating to the free concession in expansion of the stalls, implemented for the years 2020 and 2021 , and consequently, subject to supervening legislative provisions, from 1 January 2022 the single patrimonial rent which replaced Cosap “. Decision welcomed with regret by the exhibitors. On the other hand, those who complained because they were forced to do the gymnastics between rows of tables in order to walk along the lakefront will be satisfied.

In Iseo

The expansion and free access of the stalls, a maneuver imposed by the distancing from the pandemic, in Iseo should be extended. The official decision is not actually there yet since the Isean junta meets this afternoon to deliberate on the matter. If the extension is implemented, “it will be an extension for everyone, confirms Deputy Mayor Cristian Quetti, and therefore those activities that have enjoyed different privileges, such as the use of public parks for catering purposes, will not be excluded.

An extension of a few months would also make it possible to draw up a regulation on the concession of stalls, which Quetti reiterates today. The final choice, with timing and economic conditions, will therefore only be made known this afternoon.

Read here the GdB on newsstands today

the GdB on newsstands today Subscribe to the GdB newsletters. For all your interests, you can have a free newsletter to read comfortably in the email.

reproduction reserved © www.giornaledibrescia.it