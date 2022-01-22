“Via the Born of Romania and Bulgaria”

Moscow presented itself asking for the withdrawal of NATO forces from Bulgaria and Romania, as already explained in the draft treaties published in December – proposals rejected with disdain by the two countries of the alliance itself, as well as by NATO itself. Lavrov again demanded “written answers” and Blinken promised them for next week. But he also told the Kremlin to “provide evidence” that it is not preparing the invasion of Ukraine. While Russia has responded by threatening “serious consequences” if its demands are ignored.

The dialogue therefore continues. Blinken has suggested the hypothesis of a new Putin-Biden summit “if it can be the solution” to resolve the crisis. The Kremlin took note. But then on the pitch the situation changes and takes on dark colors. The Netherlands said it had received a request for “defensive” weapons from Ukraine and was “available”, given that there is a parliamentary majority in favor. It is the latest piece of the puzzle, after London’s forward momentum, which delivered anti-tank systems, and the United States’ okay to the Baltic countries to supply Kiev with US-made weapons (anti-tank and anti-aircraft missiles).

It goes without saying that Moscow views these developments as “negatively”. Washington is also considering whether to evacuate family members of diplomatic personnel in Ukraine, just to say the wind is blowing (a measure that seems at the moment “not under consideration” by the European Union). In short, the signs are not positive and the confusion, beyond the proclamations, is great. The snitch is in the hands of the Kremlin and every final decision rests with Vladimir Putin. Nobody knows, right now, what the Tsar will decide to do. He probably doesn’t know either. This is why this stance at the limits of the notarial, with an emphasis on “written answers”, in hindsight knows a lot of ploy to buy time.

Diplomacy is therefore frantically at work – allies can be heard or seen all the time – and the mantra remains that of “unity”. On Monday Blinken will take part (virtually) in the EU foreign affairs council to relate to European partners and EU sources assure that “there are no divisions, albeit with different sensitivities between member countries with respect to relations with Russia, on basic principles compared to requests. advanced from Moscow “, classified as” the main threat to the European security architecture since the end of the Cold War “. That said, there is still no set of sanctions ready to be triggered, although sources assure that, if necessary, the 27 will be able to act “quickly”. Yet.

Europeans are not discussing Moscow’s proposals “specifically”, either among themselves or with the US. Yet all agreeing that “at some point” Russia will have to include the EU in the negotiations, although so far it has been careful not to do so. But everything can be said, except that the Russians have not been clear about what they want. And herein lies the impasse. The risk therefore is that, under the silent pressure of the Kremlin, the front will split.

French President Emmanuel Macron, in Strasbourg, spoke of the need to create “a European strategy” on security, to be submitted to Moscow “in the coming weeks”. But will there be time? Or the desire, not to say the ability, to arrive at a unitary position, especially with the NATO umbrella removed? The US and the EU continually reiterate the “strong response” in the event that the Kremlin eventually opts for military aggression, but at this point the real doubt is what can happen if this state of tension remains constant over time. Which could also be one of Putin’s goals: the Western nervous breakdown, and a fateful misstep.