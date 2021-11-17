via the collective dismissal also in Nichelino, Grugliasco, Rivalta and Moncalieri

A black period is expected for Carrefour workers throughout Italy. And also in Piedmont, and especially in the province of Turin, the situation is under the careful control of Fisascat Cisl, given that the French multinational of large-scale distribution has formalized the collective dismissal procedure to the unions starting from 2022.

According to the data provided by the union itself, there are 769 workers involved in the collective dismissal and concerning nine regions: Valle D’Aosta, Lombardy, Piedmont, Liguria, Emilia Romagna, Tuscany, Lazio, Campania, Sardinia.

There are 261 redundancies in 27 hypermarkets, 313 in 67 markets, 168 in 10 cash & carry and 168 jobs at the administrative offices of Milan, Rome, Airola, Naples and the cities of the Turin metropolitan area of ​​Nichelino, Grugliasco, Rivalta and Moncalieri . The Plan also includes the disposal of 106 stores from the direct sales network, of which 82 Express and 24 Market, with the transfer to third-party entrepreneurs of the franchising network.

Given what is specified in a note from Carrefour, as disclosed by Fisascat Cisl, “The reasons behind the surplus situation are to be identified in the serious economic management situation. The overall decline in turnover and customers on the one hand, and the incidence of on the other hand, labor costs have led to a situation of serious imbalance which is no longer sustainable and forces the company to undertake a structural intervention aimed at rebalancing the relationship between personnel and turnover “.

According to the Secretary General Fisascat Cisl, Vincenzo Dell’Orefice, “this path is not feasible. We cannot accept a confrontation with the company aimed solely at allowing dismissals and sales of shops to third parties. Carrefour Italia must integrate its action plan with parts relating to the future prospect of the directly operated network in Italy. With a detailed investment plan on the physical commercial network, which in many cases presents structural defects that make the points of sale less and less usable and which, often, end up to remove customers from the brand. The next step will have to be to focus on the hypermarket, which must be relaunched if the company really wants to stay in Italy. And if it needs to be confirmed, then we need to define a protocol on the working conditions and treatment of employees employed in the franchising branch and in outsourced activities also for after 2022, to concretely verify whether the interlocutors of the company part really intend to work effectively for the creation of a medium-term management balance “.

Strikes in the coming weeks are not excluded.