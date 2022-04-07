Via the fines for the No Vax: what the Revenue Agency is doing

The sending by the Revenue-Collection Agency of the tax bills with the sanction for citizens over 50 no vax who did not undergo the administration of the anti-Covid vaccine has now entered the regime. There is talk of about 1.5-2 million people who have not undergone the vaccine. According to what has been made, the Ministry of Health has started to send the lists of subjects who have not undergone the vaccination and, following a verification, the folders are sent via the Post Office. The 600,000 fines that make up the first batch would have already been sent or in any case to be shipped soon, by the beginning of next week.

No payment for the moment

For the moment, the letters sent by the Revenue-Collection Agency these days are “communications for the initiation of the sanctioning procedure” . This means that they do not require any payment. The law instead provides that the recipient of these letters has ten days to notify their competent ASL of any reasons for exemption from the vaccine. Once these ten days have elapsed without the person concerned having indicated the reasons for their no vax choice, the legislation provides that the Revenue-Collection Agency will proceed with the sending of the actual penalty of 100 euros within the deadline. 180 days, or within six months.

Therefore, citizens over 50 years of age for whom, as of February 1, 2022, the day on which the vaccination obligation for over 50s came into force, anti-Covid vaccinations have not been carried out within the established terms, and not even deferrals of the same for Covid infections or exemptions from vaccination, will receive, starting from this week, the communication of the start of the sanctioning procedures envisaged. This was communicated in a note by the Welfare Department of the Lombardy Region, which specifies that “those who intend to communicate any certification relating to the deferral or exemption of the vaccination obligation, or other reasons of absolute and objective impossibility, may apply, within the peremptory term of 10 days from receipt of the communication of the initiation of the sanctioning procedure from part of the Revenue Agency, to the Asst territorially competent for registered residence, by sending a Pec or by submitting the necessary documentation to the protocol “.

The return to normal

A week ago Italy began a process that will gradually bring citizens back to normality, as envisaged by the latest government decree, which came into force on March 25th. Now the no vax will be punished with a fine however, with a symbolic value. We remind you that, in any case, from 1 April all categories of workers, including those over 50, can go to work with the basic Green pass, which can be obtained by undergoing a swab with negative results, and not necessarily having the vaccine inoculated. anti-Covid. The letters of the fines should have been sent earlier, but there were delays due to bureaucratic problems that had slowed down the communication of the lists.