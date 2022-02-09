Via the outdoor masks, the obligation remains indoors until March 31st

ORDER of Minister Speranza in effect from 11 February for any risk band

February 8, 2022 – 7:22 pm –

loading readings



The obligation of outdoor masks has been removed from 11 February, regardless of the risk range. This is what the ordinance signed today by the Minister of Health Roberto Speranza provides. From Friday, therefore, in whatever risk range you are (yellow, orange or red), the masks will no longer be mandatory, except in cases of gathering. «It is mandatory throughout the national territory to always have respiratory protection devices with you – states the ordinance – and to wear them where there are gatherings or crowds. The following are exempt from the obligation: children under the age of six; people with pathologies or disabilities incompatible with the use of the mask, as well as people who have to communicate with a disabled person in order not to be able to use the device; those who are doing sports ». The masks remain mandatory indoors until March 31, the day on which the state of emergency will also expire. Before that date it will be assessed whether they can be removed even in closed places and possibly where it will be possible not to wear them.

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

back to home Page



–