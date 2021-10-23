via the tattoo dedicated to Brad Pitt

In recent days Angelina Jolie she appeared radiant at the premiere of The Eternals in the company of her 5 children but as many have noticed, one of her most iconic tattoos is missing on the skin of the actress, the one dedicated to Brad Pitt.

In fact, over the years, Angelina Jolie covered her skin with multiple tattoos, most of them dedicated to the most important people in his life. On the shoulder, for example, she has the geographical coordinates of her loved ones and among them until very recently there was also her ex-husband.

The stormy divorce from Brad Pitt convinced her however to permanently remove the geographic coordinates of Oklahoma from his body, or the city that gave birth to the man she had decided to marry in 2014 in the Miraval castle in France. This isn’t the first time Angelina Jolie has decided to permanently remove a tattoo. He had already done so in the early 2000s at the end of marriage with Billy Bob Thornton, her famous second husband, met on the set of Falso track.

The removal of this indelible mark dedicated to Brad Pitt intensifies the rumors of an alleged relationship between Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd. The two have been seen several times together at the exit of an upscale Los Angeles restaurant. Has the actress finally moved on?