News

via the tattoo dedicated to Brad Pitt

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

In recent days Angelina Jolie she appeared radiant at the premiere of The Eternals in the company of her 5 children but as many have noticed, one of her most iconic tattoos is missing on the skin of the actress, the one dedicated to Brad Pitt.

In fact, over the years, Angelina Jolie covered her skin with multiple tattoos, most of them dedicated to the most important people in his life. On the shoulder, for example, she has the geographical coordinates of her loved ones and among them until very recently there was also her ex-husband.

The stormy divorce from Brad Pitt convinced her however to permanently remove the geographic coordinates of Oklahoma from his body, or the city that gave birth to the man she had decided to marry in 2014 in the Miraval castle in France. This isn’t the first time Angelina Jolie has decided to permanently remove a tattoo. He had already done so in the early 2000s at the end of marriage with Billy Bob Thornton, her famous second husband, met on the set of Falso track.

Loading...
Advertisements

The removal of this indelible mark dedicated to Brad Pitt intensifies the rumors of an alleged relationship between Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd. The two have been seen several times together at the exit of an upscale Los Angeles restaurant. Has the actress finally moved on?

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

750
News

the most surprising sentimental comedy of the year arrives at the cinema
705
News

Ethereum can increase by 7000%: the fractal that everyone was waiting for has appeared
598
News

Cryptocurrency market: from Bitcoin to Ethereum, here are the cryptocurrencies to monitor today
525
News

The Dogecoin Foundation has been reestablished. There is also the Ethereum Co-founder!
493
News

One euro per night, but live streaming: the hotel’s proposal
467
News

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Chris Pratt announces the start of filming, video from the set!
416
News

A winning family, a new poster | Cinema
404
News

Uncharted: Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg in the funny behind the scenes video
387
News

How much has Tesla earned to date thanks to Bitcoins?
365
News

Chris Pratt announces the start of filming with a video from the set
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top