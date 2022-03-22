Viale Italia gym, there is the ribbon cutting after the arrangement – Chronicle

A weekend of sport in Corridonia: after the inauguration of the multipurpose tensile structure in via Enrico Mattei, here is the ribbon cutting of the renovated gym in viale Italia. The restoration interventions, at a cost of 220 thousand euros (180 thousand from ministerial funds), were divided into several functional sections and led to an expansion of the structure, as well as to complete redevelopment. The representatives of the associations that have been using the sports facility in Viale Italia for some time also took part in the convivial moment: Fabrizio Perticarari of table tennis, Gioele Giachè of Sacen and Marcella Matricardi of the ASD Gymnastics Mogliano. The little athletes of the Corridonia section enlivened the afternoon with a dance performance. “A heartfelt thanks to all those who have made it possible for our city to achieve this further milestone”, said the mayor of Corridonia, Paolo Cartechini, flanked by some members of the municipal council, including the councilor for sport, Francesco Andreozzi. “The gym needed a restyling operation and the commitment was also important from an economic point of view – explained Andreozzi -. The asbestos slabs that were on the roof were replaced, the rooms expanded, but also the ‘electrical and heating system, all steps aimed at enhancing the property. I thank the companies and the parents of the athletes who, despite the period of stoppage due to Covid, also due to slowdowns in the works, have maintained the number of members. It was right give them an answer, bringing the structure up to standard both for the safety of users and also to guarantee savings on consumption “.

Diego Pierluigi