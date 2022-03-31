Viareggio, dies the day after the third dose of vaccine: the family asks for an autopsy

Viareggio, 31 March 2022 – The day before, last Monday at 10, he went to get there third dose, the recall of the anti Covid vaccine. He had gone with the usual smile on his face, with the desire to talk and joke with everyone. The day afterTuesday, is deceased. Just 46 years old He’s gone Sergio Benedetti, owner of Grecale Bar in Promenade and descendant of the family that has been running the Athos pizzeria for 75 years (behind the oven today is his brother Guglielmo in place of father Romano who left in 2008).

“He felt a little sick on Tuesday, had nausea and a headache, and so he decided to go to bed. We thought it was normal after having the vaccine, however, when the mother came back from shopping, around 16.30, she found lifeless. The efforts of the 118 doctors were useless, they were wonderful and tried everything to revive him. If one plus one equals two, the doubt that the vaccine has influenced death we have it, we want to understand the causes of death well ”tell the family, who asked for an autopsy which will probably take place today in Lucca. “He was a healthy boy – they continue – he did not smoke or drink and did not even know his family doctor because in the last two years he had never needed it”.

Sergio lived at the Airfield and was well known: he had an affable character, he loved to talk about everything, especially about music, literature, his Viareggio and football. His favorites were Simenon’s thrillers and it was a sort of living almanac of his passions: he read a lot and dabbled in writing, he wrote stories for himself and as a young man he also gave himself up to music, playing the keyboard and writing songs. “He knew every aspect of football – remember his friends – and he was a great fan of Viareggio Calcio and his Milan, before Fiorentina sold Baggio. At that moment he felt betrayed ”. In his Grecale bar there was even a corner dedicated to books to read in peace. But not only that: Sergio was a volcano of ideas and often organized happenings, from live music to book presentations and retro events such as Subbuteo. “Goodbye Sergio, you were really a good person. We will miss your words and your music “is the heartfelt memory of his friend Alessio, Beatrice remembers instead how the boy” always had a kind word for everyone “while Katia does not rest easy:” you left me alone to finish to write”.

Sergio was a healthy big boy and his size was as big as his heart: he had in fact donated the money to build the statue of Ettore, the Fishermen’s Cat, on the pier. Before opening the Grecale, he had worked for many years at Athos. The body will be buried in the Marco Polo Municipal Cemetery.