Vibonese health care, doctors are coming for Orthopedics and the ASP publishes a call for hiring in Psychiatry

The headquarters of the provincial health authority of Vibo Valentia

Two doctors ready to take up service – even if with a freelance employment relationship – in the Department of Orthopedics and traumatology of the civil hospital “Jazzolino” of Vibo Valentia, while for the Department of Psychiatry, the Provincial Health Authority has given the green light – through a special resolution issued a few days ago by the current special commissioner of the Asp Maria Bernardi – upon publication of a new Public Notice, for securities only, for fixed-term coverage, for a period of six months that can be extended, of a post as a medical director in the aforementioned department of the ASP, in order to have – reads the commissioner’s resolution – “within the Company a flexible recruitment tool to cover the essential professional figure”. [Continua in basso]

Constant search for personnel

The managers of Palazzo ex Inam in via Dante Alighieri, therefore, continue in their work of finding and searching for medical-health personnel (through the continuous publication of special calls also because many in the recent past have not given positive answers) to be included in the structures hospitals present in the provincial territory of Vibonese. Hospitals and health facilities – as it is unfortunately known – for years have been dealing with the shortage of employees. This is a problem that inevitably forces those few doctors on duty to work shifts that are decidedly impossible in order to guarantee continuity of service to the community. And with them also nurses, social and health workers, service personnel. All, in short, “forced” to work overtime in order to avoid leaving shifts uncovered.

Doctors at the Department of Orthopedics

As mentioned, however, two new doctors will shortly be called temporarily within the Department of Orthopedics and Traumatology, after last November 13 the Provincial Health Authority decided to reopen the terms for the calling of a further public notice for the conferment of free-professional assignments to be assigned in the discipline of Orthopedics, considering that – as stated in the resolution of the extraordinary commissioner which formalizes the assignment of the assignments – “through the procedure initially banned it was not possible to recruit any professionals“. On 25 November, then, the ASP again formed the examining commission for the evaluation of the curricula and professional qualifications possessed by the respective candidates for the selection. Lastly, on 1 December last, the commission sent the minutes referring to the public notice in question and, therefore, the ASP – again through a specific resolution of the extraordinary commissioner Maria Bernardi – was able to confer the assignment of collaboration of a free-professional nature, lasting six months, possibly extendable for another six, for a total of twenty hours a week, the two health workers found suitable.