Vibrant draw of Nueve de Octubre against Inter de Porto Alegre in the Copa Sudamericana | Soccer | sports

Nueve de Octubre managed to overcome a two-goal deficit and drew 2-2 with Inter de Porto Alegre this Wednesday, in a match from the first day of Group E of the 2022 South American Cup played in Manta.

The visitors took advantage through Maurício (25 minutes) and Wesley Moraes (26), but the host was able to tie with a double by Mauro Da Luz (57 and 76).

The first date of Group E will be completed this Thursday in Asunción, where the Paraguayan Guaireña will receive the Colombian Independiente Medellín.

The second day will be held on April 14, with the Medellín-Nueve de Octubre and Inter-Guaireña duels.

The commitment, directed by the Argentine judge Andrés Merlos, had different passages.

The traditional Brazilian cast dominated by scoring two goals a minute in a row, with assists from midfielder Taison, one of the few figures in the current Inter squad, which is facing financial difficulties.

At minute 25, midfielder Mauricio converted, who with a left shot from the center of the area beat goalkeeper Jorge Pinos.

Without giving respite, the gunner Wesley Moraes nested at 26 with a right shoe that surprised the Ecuadorian goalkeeper.

The October squad discounted through Uruguayan midfielder Da Luz in the 58th minute. With a superb header, he completed a pass from Danny Luna after a corner kick.

The same duo executed at 75. Da Luz repeated the dose by hitting Luna’s center with her head.

The super 9 he loosened his regular action after 16 minutes, when the Uruguayan defender Darwin Torres due to an injury had to be replaced by Manuel Lucas.

That change collapsed the defensive line and gave the Colorado club an opportunity to enter easily.

The comfortable partial victory encouraged Inter to gain possession, costing the October team to recover the ball to try to overcome goalkeeper Daniel in the first half.

Panamanian striker Newton Williams, from the Ecuadorian team, was lit at 45+1. He received a good cross from Marcos Cangá that he wasted by missing the shot with the right boot.

Both teams slowed down the Jocay stadium grass, to which the Colorado team jumped as favorites with their seven international titles obtained in tournaments such as the Libertadores (2006 and 2010) and the Sudamericana (2008).

The Porto Alegre squad took time to settle. He warned at 21, when Kaique Rocha wasted a service from Maurício by missing the header.

The Uruguayan Alexander Medina, Inter strategist, set out to overwhelm in the second half, for which he replaced Taison with striker Caio Vidal in the 46th minute.

But the homeowner was daring to match the result, which leaves a bad taste at the start of the Group stage of the South American, which only grants a visa to the winners for the round of 16. (D)