News

Vibrio vulnificus, the bacteria that “eats meat” whose cases have increased in Florida after the passage of Hurricane Ian

Photo of Zach Zach1 hour ago
0 1 2 minutes read

  • Max Matzo
  • BBC News, Washington

A nearby warning sign of flooding.

image source, Getty Images

The population of a Florida county that was devastated by Hurricane Ian last month is experiencing a surge in illnesses and deaths due to a “flesh-eating” bacteria.

In Lee County, where the storm made landfall on September 28, authorities have recorded 29 illnesses and four deaths due to the Vibrio vulnificus bacteria.

Almost all cases were diagnosed after the passage of the hurricane.

People can become infected with Vibrio vulnificus after the bacteria enter the body via wounds or open cuts.

Source link

Tags
Photo of Zach Zach1 hour ago
0 1 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Wagner group makes gains on Eastern Front

24 mins ago

The United States will release 15 million barrels of oil reserves in the face of recent production cuts

45 mins ago

The US warned Iran that the world “will watch how they treat” the climber who competed without a veil

1 hour ago

War in Ukraine: the US denounces a sophisticated illegal network to evade sanctions and send military technology and oil to Russia

1 hour ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button